Opelika baseball opens playoffs against Stanhope Elmore

The Opelika baseball team is set to open the playoffs Friday, hosting Stanhope Elmore for the first two games of a three-game series.

First pitch for the opener is set for 4:30 p.m. The second game of the series will follow.

The winner of the series advances to the round of 16 in the state’s Class 6A playoffs.

Opelika finished the regular season 25-6 and enters the postseason as the winners of Area 4-6A. Stanhope Elmore went 18-11 in the regular season and enters the playoffs as the runner-up in Area 5-6A.

The winner of the weekend series will advance to face the winner of the opening-round series between Gulf Shores and McAdory.

In Class 3A, Reeltown faces Cottage Hill Christian in the first round and Dadeville takes on Bayside Academy in the opening round.

Reeltown enters the postseason as the winner of Area 7-3A while Dadeville qualified as the runner-up of Area 7-3A.

