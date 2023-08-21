The AHSAA Kickoff Classic has moved back its kickoff times for its games on both Thursday and Friday, making Beauregard’s game against Selma on Thursday an 8 p.m. kickoff and making Opelika’s game against Thompson on Friday also an 8 p.m. kickoff.

Both games are still at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The AHSAA announced Monday it would be pushing the kickoff times back for both games due to heat in the area.

The AHSAA also said all its member schools have the opportunity to do the same this week.

Beauregard enters 2023 after a 10-2 season a year go, opening with a rematch against the Selma team the Hornets topped 21-16 in a tight opener in 2022.

Meanwhile this offseason Opelika accepted the challenge of taking on Thompson, winners of four straight state championships in Class 7A.

It’s Opelika’s third appearance in the Kickoff Classic, which has been scheduled annually since 2006. Opelika beat Greenville 34-6 in 2010 at the Kickoff Classic, and took down Carver-Montgomery 20-16 in the Kickoff Classic in 2016.

Beauregard is making its second appearance at the event, having lost to Central-Clay County at the event 25-13 in 2012.

Last season, Auburn High beat Hoover 17-14 at the Kickoff Classic.