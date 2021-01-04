Opelika boys basketball coach Emanuel Brown resigns

Brown came to Abbeville following a four-year stint at Dothan during which he guided the Tigers to 85 wins — an average of 21 wins per season — with just 38 losses. His final Dothan team finished 26-4, the program’s best record since 1993-94.

“From what I’ve been told — just from talking to some of the people up there — they have a lot of athletes, which I already knew that,” Brown said. “With the style I would like to play, I think it would fit them best as far as their athleticism and being able to get up and down the court pretty fast. I want to play an attacking style of basketball. I think my philosophy and my style is going to fit them perfectly, so that’s what I’m excited about.”