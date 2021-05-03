Opelika boys track and field captures state title as part of big weekend for local teams

“I think one of the things that really drove them was the fact that we weren't able to compete last year. A bunch of the seniors were trying to not only win but also try to break a record. They wanted to break records and win by a large margin,” Johnson said. “Everything that they missed out on last year, they were saying, 'We want to do it really big this year just to make up for what we didn't have last year.' That was very rewarding that they were able to go out and do what they set forth to do.”