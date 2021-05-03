Opelika boys track and field captures state title as part of big weekend for local teams

Given Opelika boys track and field’s recent success, coach Jimmy Johnson often reminds his athletes that everyone wants to beat the Bulldogs and that they have to continually put in a little extra in order to stay on top.
This past weekend, that little extra added up for the Bulldogs in a big, big way.
The Opelika boys were dominant at the Class 6A state track meet in Gulf Shores on their way to capturing the 6A state championship, marking their fourth team title since 2014. The Bulldogs’ 114.50 points scored was 44.50 points more than second-place Scottsboro.
“I think one of the things that really drove them was the fact that we weren't able to compete last year. A bunch of the seniors were trying to not only win but also try to break a record. They wanted to break records and win by a large margin,” Johnson said. “Everything that they missed out on last year, they were saying, 'We want to do it really big this year just to make up for what we didn't have last year.' That was very rewarding that they were able to go out and do what they set forth to do.”
Opelika captured four individual victories and one team relay victory. Jarell Stinson finished first in the 100- , 200- and 400-meter dash races, while Eric Watts took first in the long jump. Opelika’s 4x400-meter relay team — comprised of Caleb Phillips, Anthony McGuire, Daylen Torbert and Stinson — also walked away with a first-place finish.
The Bulldogs’ big triumphs came during a weekend in which 14 different individuals from area schools captured state championships.
In addition to Stinson and Watts, six other local boys stood atop the podium after their events — including LaFayette’s Joshua Combs, who came in first in the 200 and the long jump in Class 2A.
Other champions include Central’s Antonio Crisco in the 400 and Malik Johnson in the high jump in 7A; Auburn’s Tray Reynolds in the 110 hurdles in 7A; Jacquez Trammell in the triple jump in 6A; and LaFayette’s Demarcus Holloway in the 110 hurdles.
Six girls won individual titles over the weekend, including LaFayette’s Feliah Greer, who took first place in the discus and the shot put and also took third in the javelin in 2A.
Other individual winners include Opelika’s Trinity Love in discus in 6A; Beauregard’s Katie Wilkerson in javelin in 5A; LaFayette’s Toniya Collier in the 100 in 2A; and Loachapoka’s Shawndria Calloway in the 300 hurdles and Myana Chenier in the discus in 1A.
LaFayette’s 4x100 relay team and Lanett’s 4x400 relay team also won first place in 2A.
As far as team success goes, the Opelika boys led the way while several other local teams also performed well.
On the boys’ side, LaFayette took fifth in Class 2A, Beauregard took ninth in 5A, and Auburn High took third and Central took sixth in 7A. On the girls’ side, Loachapoka took fifth in Class 1A, LaFayette took third and Lanett took 10th in 2A, Reeltown took 10th in 3A, Beauregard took third in 5A, Opelika tied for fifth in 6A, Auburn took fifth and Central took ninth in 7A.
Below is the comprehensive list of the local athletes who reached the podium at state:
CLASS 7A BOYS 200-M DASH FINALS
Charlie Sexton, Auburn High — 2nd place (21.81)
Antonio Crisco, Central-Phenix City — 3rd place (21.83)
7A BOYS 400 DASH FINALS
Antonio Crisco, Central-Phenix City — 1st place (48.58)
7A BOYS 1600 FINALS
Maxwell Hardin, Auburn High — 2nd place (4:14.47)
7A BOYS 110 HURDLES
Tray Reynolds, Auburn High — 1st place (13.94)
7A BOYS HIGH JUMP
Malik Johnson, Central-Phenix City — 1st place (6-06.00)
7A BOYS DISCUS
Jackson Holladay, Auburn High — 3rd place (152-04.00)
7A GIRLS 1600 RUN
Abby Merner, Auburn High — 2nd place (5:01.51)
7A GIRLS 3200 RUN
Abby Merner, Auburn High — 2nd place (10:45.20)
7A GIRLS 4x400 RELAY
Central Phenix City — 2nd place (3:58.87)
7A GIRLS 4X800 RELAY
Auburn High — 3rd place (9:38.71)
7A GIRLS HIGH JUMP
Tytiana Sparks, Auburn High — 2nd place (5-04.00)
6A BOYS 100 DASH
Jarell Stinson, Opelika — 1st place (10.79)
6A BOYS 200 DASH
Jarell Stinson, Opelika — 1st place (21.22)
6A BOYS 400 DASH
Jarell Stinson, Opelika — 1st place (47.74)
6A BOYS 110 HURDLES
Justin Shorter, Opelika — 2nd place (14.57)
6A BOYS 300 HURDLES
Eric Watts, Opelika — 2nd place (40.18)
6A BOYS 4x400 RELAY
Opelika — 1st place (3:25.18)
6A BOYS HIGH JUMP
LeDamian Rowell, Opelika — 3rd place (6-04.00)
6A BOYS LONG JUMP
Eric Watts, Opelika — 1st place (23-07.50)
LeDamian Rowell, Opelika — 2nd place (23-05.50)
6A BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
Jacquez Trammell, Valley — 1st place (49-03.25)
LeDamian Rowell, Opelika — 2nd place (49-03.25)
6A GIRLS DISCUS
Trinity Love, Opelika — 1st place (134-02.00)
Priscilla Perry, Opelika — 3rd place (111-00.00)
6A GIRLS SHOT PUT
Trinity Love, Opelika — 3rd place (37-01.00)
5A BOYS 300 HURDLES
Denzel Crosby, Tallassee — 3rd place (41.56)
5A BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
Keyshon Tolefree, Beauregard — 2nd place (43-05.75)
5A GIRLS 800 RUN
Molly Conway, Beauregard — 3rd place (2:27.68)
5A GIRLS 4x800 RELAY
Beauregard — 3rd place (10:20.00)
5A GIRLS JAVELIN
Katie Wilkerson, Beauregard — 1st place (107-01.00)
3A BOYS 110 HURDLES
Zantjuan Knight, Reeltown — 3rd place (15.67)
3A BOYS 300 HURDLES
Latravious Wilson, Beulah — 3rd place (42.12)
3A GIRLS 300 HURDLES
Dasia Keith, Reeltown — 3rd place (38.37)
3A GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP
Dasia Keith, Reeltown — 3rd place (33-04.00)
2A BOYS 100 DASH
Joshua Combs, LaFayette — 2nd place (10.90)
2A BOYS 200 DASH
Joshua Combs, LaFayette — 1st place (22.36)
2A BOYS 110 HURDLES
Demarcus Holloway, LaFayette — 1st place (16.05)
2A BOYS LONG JUMP
Joshua Combs, LaFayette — 1st place (21-05.00)
2A BOYS HIGH JUMP
Makel Patrick, Lanett — 3rd place (5-10.00)
2A GIRLS 100 DASH
Toniya Collier, LaFayette — 1st place (12.61)
2A GIRLS 200 DASH
Toniya Collier, LaFayette — 3rd place (26.77)
2A GIRLS 300 HURDLES
A’shayla James, LaFayette — 3rd place (50.14)
2A GIRLS 4X100 RELAY
LaFayette — 1st place (50.93)
2A GIRLS 4X400 RELAY
Lanett — 1st place (4:25.10)
2A GIRLS DISCUS
Feliah Greer, LaFayette — 1st place (97-10.00)
2A GIRLS JAVELIN
Feliah Greer, LaFayette — 3rd place (110-05.00)
2A GIRLS SHOT PUT
Feliah Greer, LaFayette — 1st place (38-06.50)
1A GIRLS 400 DASH
Shawndria Calloway, Loachapoka — 3rd place (1:04.96)
1A GIRLS 300 HURDLES
Shawndria Calloway, Loachapoka — 1st place (48.93)
1A GIRLS DISCUS
Myana Chenier, Loachapoka — 1st place (98-05.00)
1A GIRLS SHOT PUT
Janai Winston, Loachpoka — 2nd place (30-08.25)