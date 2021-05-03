 Skip to main content
Opelika boys track and field captures state title as part of big weekend for local teams
PREP TRACK & FIELD

Opelika boys track and field captures state title as part of big weekend for local teams

  Updated
OHS Track and Field

The Opelika boys track and field team poses together after capturing the Class 6A state championship on Saturday in Gulf Shores.

 COURTESY AHSAA

Given Opelika boys track and field’s recent success, coach Jimmy Johnson often reminds his athletes that everyone wants to beat the Bulldogs and that they have to continually put in a little extra in order to stay on top.

This past weekend, that little extra added up for the Bulldogs in a big, big way.

The Opelika boys were dominant at the Class 6A state track meet in Gulf Shores on their way to capturing the 6A state championship, marking their fourth team title since 2014. The Bulldogs’ 114.50 points scored was 44.50 points more than second-place Scottsboro.

“I think one of the things that really drove them was the fact that we weren't able to compete last year. A bunch of the seniors were trying to not only win but also try to break a record. They wanted to break records and win by a large margin,” Johnson said. “Everything that they missed out on last year, they were saying, 'We want to do it really big this year just to make up for what we didn't have last year.' That was very rewarding that they were able to go out and do what they set forth to do.”

Opelika captured four individual victories and one team relay victory. Jarell Stinson finished first in the 100- , 200- and 400-meter dash races, while Eric Watts took first in the long jump. Opelika’s 4x400-meter relay team — comprised of Caleb Phillips, Anthony McGuire, Daylen Torbert and Stinson — also walked away with a first-place finish.

The Bulldogs’ big triumphs came during a weekend in which 14 different individuals from area schools captured state championships.

In addition to Stinson and Watts, six other local boys stood atop the podium after their events — including LaFayette’s Joshua Combs, who came in first in the 200 and the long jump in Class 2A.

Other champions include Central’s Antonio Crisco in the 400 and Malik Johnson in the high jump in 7A; Auburn’s Tray Reynolds in the 110 hurdles in 7A; Jacquez Trammell in the triple jump in 6A; and LaFayette’s Demarcus Holloway in the 110 hurdles.

Six girls won individual titles over the weekend, including LaFayette’s Feliah Greer, who took first place in the discus and the shot put and also took third in the javelin in 2A.

Other individual winners include Opelika’s Trinity Love in discus in 6A; Beauregard’s Katie Wilkerson in javelin in 5A; LaFayette’s Toniya Collier in the 100 in 2A; and Loachapoka’s Shawndria Calloway in the 300 hurdles and Myana Chenier in the discus in 1A.

LaFayette’s 4x100 relay team and Lanett’s 4x400 relay team also won first place in 2A.

As far as team success goes, the Opelika boys led the way while several other local teams also performed well.

On the boys’ side, LaFayette took fifth in Class 2A, Beauregard took ninth in 5A, and Auburn High took third and Central took sixth in 7A. On the girls’ side, Loachapoka took fifth in Class 1A, LaFayette took third and Lanett took 10th in 2A, Reeltown took 10th in 3A, Beauregard took third in 5A, Opelika tied for fifth in 6A, Auburn took fifth and Central took ninth in 7A.

Below is the comprehensive list of the local athletes who reached the podium at state:

CLASS 7A BOYS 200-M DASH FINALS

Charlie Sexton, Auburn High — 2nd place (21.81)

Antonio Crisco, Central-Phenix City — 3rd place (21.83)

7A BOYS 400 DASH FINALS

Antonio Crisco, Central-Phenix City — 1st place (48.58)

7A BOYS 1600 FINALS

Maxwell Hardin, Auburn High — 2nd place (4:14.47)

7A BOYS 110 HURDLES

Tray Reynolds, Auburn High — 1st place (13.94)

7A BOYS HIGH JUMP

Malik Johnson, Central-Phenix City — 1st place (6-06.00)

7A BOYS DISCUS

Jackson Holladay, Auburn High — 3rd place (152-04.00)

7A GIRLS 1600 RUN

Abby Merner, Auburn High — 2nd place (5:01.51)

7A GIRLS 3200 RUN

Abby Merner, Auburn High — 2nd place (10:45.20)

7A GIRLS 4x400 RELAY

Central Phenix City — 2nd place (3:58.87)

7A GIRLS 4X800 RELAY

Auburn High — 3rd place (9:38.71)

7A GIRLS HIGH JUMP

Tytiana Sparks, Auburn High — 2nd place (5-04.00)

6A BOYS 100 DASH

Jarell Stinson, Opelika — 1st place (10.79)

6A BOYS 200 DASH

Jarell Stinson, Opelika — 1st place (21.22)

6A BOYS 400 DASH

Jarell Stinson, Opelika — 1st place (47.74)

6A BOYS 110 HURDLES

Justin Shorter, Opelika — 2nd place (14.57)

6A BOYS 300 HURDLES

Eric Watts, Opelika — 2nd place (40.18)

6A BOYS 4x400 RELAY

Opelika — 1st place (3:25.18)

6A BOYS HIGH JUMP

LeDamian Rowell, Opelika — 3rd place (6-04.00)

6A BOYS LONG JUMP

Eric Watts, Opelika — 1st place (23-07.50)

LeDamian Rowell, Opelika — 2nd place (23-05.50)

6A BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

Jacquez Trammell, Valley — 1st place (49-03.25)

LeDamian Rowell, Opelika — 2nd place (49-03.25)

6A GIRLS DISCUS

Trinity Love, Opelika — 1st place (134-02.00)

Priscilla Perry, Opelika — 3rd place (111-00.00)

6A GIRLS SHOT PUT

Trinity Love, Opelika — 3rd place (37-01.00)

5A BOYS 300 HURDLES

Denzel Crosby, Tallassee — 3rd place (41.56)

5A BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

Keyshon Tolefree, Beauregard — 2nd place (43-05.75)

5A GIRLS 800 RUN

Molly Conway, Beauregard — 3rd place (2:27.68)

5A GIRLS 4x800 RELAY

Beauregard — 3rd place (10:20.00)

5A GIRLS JAVELIN

Katie Wilkerson, Beauregard — 1st place (107-01.00)

3A BOYS 110 HURDLES

Zantjuan Knight, Reeltown — 3rd place (15.67)

3A BOYS 300 HURDLES

Latravious Wilson, Beulah — 3rd place (42.12)

3A GIRLS 300 HURDLES

Dasia Keith, Reeltown — 3rd place (38.37)

3A GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

Dasia Keith, Reeltown — 3rd place (33-04.00)

2A BOYS 100 DASH

Joshua Combs, LaFayette — 2nd place (10.90)

2A BOYS 200 DASH

Joshua Combs, LaFayette — 1st place (22.36)

2A BOYS 110 HURDLES

Demarcus Holloway, LaFayette — 1st place (16.05)

2A BOYS LONG JUMP

Joshua Combs, LaFayette — 1st place (21-05.00)

2A BOYS HIGH JUMP

Makel Patrick, Lanett — 3rd place (5-10.00)

2A GIRLS 100 DASH

Toniya Collier, LaFayette — 1st place (12.61)

2A GIRLS 200 DASH

Toniya Collier, LaFayette — 3rd place (26.77)

2A GIRLS 300 HURDLES

A’shayla James, LaFayette — 3rd place (50.14)

2A GIRLS 4X100 RELAY

LaFayette — 1st place (50.93)

2A GIRLS 4X400 RELAY

Lanett — 1st place (4:25.10)

2A GIRLS DISCUS

Feliah Greer, LaFayette — 1st place (97-10.00)

2A GIRLS JAVELIN

Feliah Greer, LaFayette — 3rd place (110-05.00)

2A GIRLS SHOT PUT

Feliah Greer, LaFayette — 1st place (38-06.50)

1A GIRLS 400 DASH

Shawndria Calloway, Loachapoka — 3rd place (1:04.96)

1A GIRLS 300 HURDLES

Shawndria Calloway, Loachapoka — 1st place (48.93)

1A GIRLS DISCUS

Myana Chenier, Loachapoka — 1st place (98-05.00)

1A GIRLS SHOT PUT

Janai Winston, Loachpoka — 2nd place (30-08.25)

