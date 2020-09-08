Opelika, Central-Phenix City climb in ASWA poll

With another week of high school football in the books, the Opelika Bulldogs and the Central-Phenix City Red Devils are the two risers among the local teams as far as the Alabama Sports Writers Association's poll is concerned.
Opelika and Central were the only two local teams to go up in the rankings this week, as the Bulldogs moved up two spots to No. 7 in Class 6A and the Red Devils rose to No. 8 in 7A. The changes come after Opelika beat Sidney Lanier 42-6 and Central topped Smiths Station 35-7.
Opelika and Central were two of eight local teams included in this week's poll. Auburn, Reeltown, Lanett, Notasulga, Glenwood and Chambers all maintained their rankings from last week after victories on Friday night.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (20); 3-0; 266
2. Hewitt-Trussville (3); 3-0; 214
3. Hoover; 3-0; 182
4. Auburn; 3-0; 165
5. Austin; 3-0; 131
6. James Clemens; 2-1; 97
7. Daphne; 3-0; 81
8. Central-Phenix City; 1-2; 66
9. Prattville; 2-1; 32
10. Fairhope; 2-1; 30
Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (3-0) 28, Enterprise (2-0) 15, Murphy (3-0) 2, Spain Park (2-1) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (17); 2-0; 256
2. Oxford (6); 2-1; 224
3. Blount; 2-1; 173
4. Pinson Valley; 2-1; 157
5. Clay-Chalkville; 3-0; 134
6. Saraland; 2-1; 111
7. Opelika; 1-1; 84
8. Eufaula; 2-1; 49
9. Lee-Montgomery; 2-1; 32
10. Cullman; 3-0; 26
Others receiving votes: McGill-Toolen (0-1) 25, Gardendale (2-1) 16, Muscle Shoals (1-1) 11, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-0) 4, Robertsdale (3-0) 3, Huffman (3-0) 2, Park Crossing (2-1) 2, Stanhope Elmore (2-1) 2, Southside-Gadsden (3-0) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (21); 3-0; 268
2. St. Paul's (1); 3-0; 204
3. Ramsay; 2-0; 177
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 1-1; 170
5. Faith-Mobile; 3-0; 127
6. Guntersville; 2-0; 109
7. Alexandria; 2-0; 103
8. UMS-Wright; 2-1; 71
9. Pike Road; 3-0; 50
10. Demopolis; 3-0; 13
Others receiving votes: Fairview (2-1) 11, Andalusia (1-2) 5, Greenville (2-1) 1, Russellville (3-0) 1, Sylacauga (2-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (17); 3-0; 257
2. Bibb Co. (5); 3-0; 218
3. Vigor (1); 2-0; 184
4. Gordo; 3-0; 156
5. Madison Co.; 3-0; 131
6. Madison Aca.; 2-0; 105
7. Mobile Chr.; 2-0; 99
8. Jacksonville; 2-1; 64
9. Etowah; 1-1; 40
10. Good Hope; 3-0; 30
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (2-0) 9, Deshler (0-2) 6, Straughn (3-0) 4, Handley (1-0) 3, North Jackson (2-0) 2, St. James (1-1) 2, Munford (2-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (23); 2-0; 276
2. Fyffe; 2-0; 205
3. Walter Wellborn; 2-0; 181
4. Flomaton; 2-0; 153
5. T.R. Miller; 2-1; 132
6 (tie) Catholic-Montgomery; 2-1; 89
6 (tie) Pike Co.; 1-1; 89
8. Ohatchee; 2-1; 57
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 2-1; 51
10. Reeltown; 2-1; 39
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (3-0) 12, Montgomery Aca. (3-0) 12, Providence Chr. (1-2) 5, Thomasville (2-0) 5, Opp (2-1) 4, East Lawrence (3-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (22); 2-0; 272
2. Randolph Co. (1); 2-0; 189
3. Mars Hill Bible; 2-1; 172
4. Red Bay; 2-0; 159
5. Lanett; 2-1; 145
6. Spring Garden; 2-0; 113
7. G.W. Long; 1-0; 96
8. Ariton; 2-1; 62
9. Clarke Co.; 2-0; 54
10. Elba; 2-1; 19
Others receiving votes: Luverne (2-1) 9, North Sand Mountain (2-0) 8, Falkville (3-0) 7, Westbrook Chr. (2-0) 5, Addison (1-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (23); 2-0; 276
2. Linden; 2-0; 205
3. Sweet Water; 1-1; 179
4. Maplesville; 2-1; 162
5. Notasulga; 1-0; 134
6. Pickens Co.; 1-1; 108
7. Decatur Heritage; 1-2; 73
8. Millry; 2-0; 67
9. Winterboro; 3-0; 29
10. Fruitdale; 1-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Florala (2-0) 27, Marengo (0-2) 7, Hubbertville (1-1) 5, Valley Head (2-1) 4, Victory Chr. (3-0) 4, Loachapoka (2-1) 3.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (20); 1-0; 266
2. Glenwood (3); 3-0; 214
3. Chambers Aca.; 3-0; 174
4. Bessemer Aca.; 1-1; 163
5. Pike Liberal Arts; 2-0; 135
6. Edgewood; 3-0; 104
7. Escambia Aca.; 2-1; 93
8. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 1-1; 72
9. Jackson Aca.; 3-0; 49
10. Monroe Aca.; 1-1; 34
Others receiving votes: Macon-East (3-0) 5, Morgan Aca. (2-0) 1, Sparta (0-2) 1.
