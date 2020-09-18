Opelika clamps down on Carver in region victory

The play set up Carver for a 31-yard touchdown pass by Marquarius Moore.

Opelika gave the ball back to Carver almost as soon as it got it, but the Bulldog defense made an impact again. Defensive back Ledamian Rowell raced back a pick-six just before halftime to give the Bulldogs an advantage heading into the third quarter.

The Opelika defense held firm in the third quarter, despite the Bulldog offense giving away two turnovers early in the third quarter. After an Opelika fumble and interception, Carver was kept from cashing in either opportunity on the scoreboard.

“We’ve got to quit turning the ball over,” Speakman said. “We keep giving them short fields on plays like that and not doing a great job on ball security. That’s something we’ve been working on and we’ll continue to do that.”

Opelika’s offense created some separation by driving down the field late in the third quarter to set up a Baker Rowton field goal early in the fourth.

In the fourth, Opelika took advantage of a muffed punt by Carver with a 13-yard touchdown run by JD Tolbert which sealed Opelika’s win.

The Bulldogs celebrated senior night with the win.