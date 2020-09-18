Opelika clamps down on Carver in region victory

Opelika remains undefeated in its region after taking down Carver-Montgomery 24-7 on Friday night in Bulldog Stadium.
Both teams entered undefeated in Class 6A, Region 2 — but only one left that way.
Opelika held Carver to three scoreless quarter after an early touchdown, and helped carry the Bulldogs to victory.
Opelika moved 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the region.
“It was really big for us,” Opelika head coach Eric Speakman said. “Just being three and zero, and in a really tough region any win is big, and that was a really good Carver team. We’ll see them go deep in the playoffs. I’m really happy with the results and how hard our kids played.”
Both teams were scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
Opelika finally cracked the Carver defense in the second frame, when quarterback Malik Finley ran in a keeper from 13 yards out to put Opelika in front. A 20-yard run by Lajaden Tolbert help set up the score.
After both defenses shined again forcing two straight three-and-outs, Carver found its footing to tie up the game. Ke’Darius Cobb caught a 50-yard pass on a third-and-long play, hauling in his grab about 20 yards downfield before breaking through tackles for the other 30 or so.
The play set up Carver for a 31-yard touchdown pass by Marquarius Moore.
Opelika gave the ball back to Carver almost as soon as it got it, but the Bulldog defense made an impact again. Defensive back Ledamian Rowell raced back a pick-six just before halftime to give the Bulldogs an advantage heading into the third quarter.
The Opelika defense held firm in the third quarter, despite the Bulldog offense giving away two turnovers early in the third quarter. After an Opelika fumble and interception, Carver was kept from cashing in either opportunity on the scoreboard.
“We’ve got to quit turning the ball over,” Speakman said. “We keep giving them short fields on plays like that and not doing a great job on ball security. That’s something we’ve been working on and we’ll continue to do that.”
Opelika’s offense created some separation by driving down the field late in the third quarter to set up a Baker Rowton field goal early in the fourth.
In the fourth, Opelika took advantage of a muffed punt by Carver with a 13-yard touchdown run by JD Tolbert which sealed Opelika’s win.
The Bulldogs celebrated senior night with the win.
“It’s a big win for (the seniors),” Speakman said. “We always try to honor the seniors. We had 33 seniors that we honored tonight and most of them got in the game. You always want to win senior night and homecoming so that was a big win for us.”
Opelika 24, Carver-Montgomery 7
O — 0 7 7 10 — 24
C — 0 7 0 0 — 7
First quarter
O — Malik Finley 13 run (XP good), 6:22.
C — Marquarius Moore 31 pass (XP good), 2:12.
Second quarter
O — Ledamian Rowell 25 run (XP good), 0:38.
Fourth quarter
O — Baker Rowton field goal, 11:06.
O — JD Tolbert 13 run (XP good), 9:03.
