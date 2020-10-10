Opelika clinches region championship with win over Lee

MONTGOMERY — Opelika has claimed its crown.
The Bulldogs beat Lee-Montgomery 19-0 on Saturday to clinch the Region 2-6A championship in Cramton Bowl.
Malik Finley threw two touchdown passes, Eric Watts ran in another score, the defense forced four turnovers, and Opelika claimed a second consecutive region title.
Opelika moved to 5-2 overall and is 5-0 in the region, and the team will enter its final region game against Park Crossing on Oct. 23 in position to only tie with Carver-Montgomery in the region standings at worst — while holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Carver.
This is the fifth time in program history that Opelika has won two consecutive region championships in a run, and the first since the Bulldogs from 2014-16.
The Bulldogs entered Saturday’s game knowing they would need a strong performance from their defensive line against a Lee offensive line which head coach Erik Speakman called the biggest they’ve face — and which would be paving the way for a next-level talent in Lee’s Reginald Davis, who is committed to FAU.
The Bulldogs defense did just that, forcing those four turnovers and keeping Davis bottled up for the majority of the game.
The defense forced 10 negative plays and only allowed Lee to enter the red zone once, on late series that happened when the game was all but over, and ended in a fumble.
While the Bulldogs’ offense struggled to generate sustained drives, it made several explosive plays to get quick scores and enjoyed another big performance from Watts.
After starting the game with consecutive three-and-outs, the Bulldogs found one of those explosive plays on a one-play touchdown drive.
Finley found Sean Jones on the post route and the wide receiver made an impressive juggling catch in the rain to complete the 59-yard reception and give Opelika the 6-0 lead with 2:42 left in the first quarter.
As the weather picked up, both offenses struggled to move the ball until the end of the second quarter when Lee crossed midfield for the first time.
The Generals made it to the Opelika 30 before the Bulldogs defense rose up, forcing a turnover on downs and energizing the offense.
Then the Opelika offense again showed its quick-strike ability, this time needing just three plays to score, and taking a two-score lead. Eric Watts has been huge for the Bulldogs all season and this game was no different. With Opelika facing a third-and-eight, he took third down run around the left side and did not slow down until he crossed the goal line 61 yards away.
Two drives later, Watts came through again, breaking off a 26-yard run on third down, then another 25-yarder to set up Opelika’s final touchdown.
After Finley’s second pass of the day went for 59 yards and a touchdown, three of his next five fell incomplete. On his ninth, though, he found Will Beams in the back of the end zone and fit the ball between two Lee defenders for the quarterback’s second touchdown of the day with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.
Watts finished with 170 yards a touchdown, and — just as important in the bad weather — zero fumbles.
The score put the pressure on Lee to answer down three possessions late, but the Opelika defense made sure there would be no comeback attempt.
The Bulldogs forced three-and-outs on the next two possessions and after the Opelika offense had its first turnover of the day at midfield, the defense stripped Davis two plays later to kill any potential drive before it started.
Opelika was scheduled to play Valley next week, but Valley has been forced to forfeit the game due to COVID-19 concerns. Opelika will move to 6-0 in the region next Friday, then close the regular season with Park Crossing with the region championship clinched.
Opelika 19, Lee-Montgomery 0
O – 6 7 6 0 – 19
LM – 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
O –Sean Jones 59-yard reception from Malik Finley (XP no good), 2:42
Second quarter
O – Watts 61-yard run (XP good), 3:59
Third quarter
O – Willie Beans 1-yard reception from Finley (XP no good), 3:24
