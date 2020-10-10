Opelika clinches region championship with win over Lee

While the Bulldogs’ offense struggled to generate sustained drives, it made several explosive plays to get quick scores and enjoyed another big performance from Watts.

After starting the game with consecutive three-and-outs, the Bulldogs found one of those explosive plays on a one-play touchdown drive.

Finley found Sean Jones on the post route and the wide receiver made an impressive juggling catch in the rain to complete the 59-yard reception and give Opelika the 6-0 lead with 2:42 left in the first quarter.

As the weather picked up, both offenses struggled to move the ball until the end of the second quarter when Lee crossed midfield for the first time.

The Generals made it to the Opelika 30 before the Bulldogs defense rose up, forcing a turnover on downs and energizing the offense.

Then the Opelika offense again showed its quick-strike ability, this time needing just three plays to score, and taking a two-score lead. Eric Watts has been huge for the Bulldogs all season and this game was no different. With Opelika facing a third-and-eight, he took third down run around the left side and did not slow down until he crossed the goal line 61 yards away.