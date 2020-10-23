Opelika closes regular season against Park Crossing

Opelika is headed to the playoffs, but before it does, there’s one more scheduled game for the Bulldogs to win.
Opelika (6-2, 6-0) will be facing Park Crossing (4-4, 3-3) tonight at home. Despite the Thunderbirds’ record, Park Crossing is no less of a threat to the Bulldogs.
Park Crossing comes in as the underdogs, but its defense isn’t overmatched by any means. The Thunderbirds are coming in with 252 total tackles this season.
“Park Crossing is really good on defense,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “They’ve got coach L.C. Cole, and all the schools he’s coached have always been really good on the defensive side. It’s no different with this group at Park Crossing. [They have] a really good defensive front with their defensive line and really fast secondary.”
The offense for the Thunderbirds is where the team struggles. Park Crossing’s quarterback positon has experienced changes throughout the season, and the pocket is where the issues seem to lay.
“Offensively [Park Crossing] has struggled,” Speakman said. “They’ve had some injuries at the quarterback position, so they’ve had an issue trying to find some consistency in what they’ve tried to do on the offensive side.”
The Bulldog have had a recent climb in the rankings, as they’ve made their way up to No. 4 in Class 6A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. This ranking comes after a forfeit victory against Valley last week.
For Speakman, that attention is a product of the consistent success the Bulldogs have had even going back to his tenure as an assistant coach.
“That’s a lot of respect for your program,” Speakman said. “Usually those rankings are what you’ve done over the course of a couple of years. The consistency our program has had over the last, really, 15 to 20 years. Sports writers across the state who really don’t get to see you play can look at your record, see who you’ve played and put you high enough with those other teams. It’s an honor that sports writers would look at our program and rank it at least at No. 4.”
Opelika won the region title for two consecutive years now but has yet to secure a state Championship. That is what the Bulldogs’ goal is this season.
Opelika’s players are trying to stay focused on the big picture and what a win this Friday can do for its playoff game. Speakman said the Bulldogs will be looking for focus on only getting better and working hard during the Park Crossing showdown in hopes of perfecting plays.
A win over Park Crossing will not only build confidence within the Bulldogs but will propel them into a championship mindset. Opelika knows what it needs to see from its team on both sides of the play. The common denominator is explosive plays.
“The recipe every week is you’ve got to make sure that you take care of the football,” Speakman said. “On defense you’re not giving up [explosive plays] and you’re making the other team earn every yard they get. On offense you’ve got to create some explosive plays and plays in the passing game and the run game to get you some points.”
