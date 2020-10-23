Opelika closes regular season against Park Crossing

For Speakman, that attention is a product of the consistent success the Bulldogs have had even going back to his tenure as an assistant coach.

“That’s a lot of respect for your program,” Speakman said. “Usually those rankings are what you’ve done over the course of a couple of years. The consistency our program has had over the last, really, 15 to 20 years. Sports writers across the state who really don’t get to see you play can look at your record, see who you’ve played and put you high enough with those other teams. It’s an honor that sports writers would look at our program and rank it at least at No. 4.”

Opelika won the region title for two consecutive years now but has yet to secure a state Championship. That is what the Bulldogs’ goal is this season.

Opelika’s players are trying to stay focused on the big picture and what a win this Friday can do for its playoff game. Speakman said the Bulldogs will be looking for focus on only getting better and working hard during the Park Crossing showdown in hopes of perfecting plays.

A win over Park Crossing will not only build confidence within the Bulldogs but will propel them into a championship mindset. Opelika knows what it needs to see from its team on both sides of the play. The common denominator is explosive plays.

“The recipe every week is you’ve got to make sure that you take care of the football,” Speakman said. “On defense you’re not giving up [explosive plays] and you’re making the other team earn every yard they get. On offense you’ve got to create some explosive plays and plays in the passing game and the run game to get you some points.”