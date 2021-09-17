Opelika earns third region win, knocks off Carver 28-6

“I thought our defense played really well tonight and stepped up, minus two big plays where our eyes were looking in the backfield and (Carver) got behind us. But that was something we got corrected at halftime,” said Eric Speakman, coach of the Bulldogs, after the game. “We played really good in the second half; defense and special teams was where we had the advantage. Offensively we struggled to run the ball. But these guys are running the eight-and nine-man fronts so we’ve got to figure out some way to run the ball. But (tonight) it was raining so much that it wasn’t really conducive to throwing the ball. But we’ll play the field position game on a rainy night like this was in Montgomery.”