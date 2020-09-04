Opelika faces region foe Sidney Lanier in home opener

After a disappointing showing against rival Auburn High last week, the Opelika Bulldogs dusted themselves off and went back to work. Tonight, they’ll get their chance to bounce back for the first time this year at Bulldog Stadium.
Opelika (0-1, 0-0) hosts region foe Sidney Lanier (1-0, 0-0) tonight in the first Region 2-6A matchup of the year for either team. The game is a nice welcome home for the Bulldogs, which is scheduled to play four of their next five games in front of their home crowd.
The Bulldogs knew they had to play near-perfect ball last week to hang with Auburn, but that was far from what occurred in the team’s 37-10 road loss to the Tigers. Opelika turned the ball over seven times in the defeat, and those issues plus recurring coverage problems left the Bulldogs with a tough loss.
Despite the disappointing defeat, Opelika head coach Erik Speakman has been pleased with how his players responded in the lead-up to their first region game of 2020.
“We've had a good week getting ready for Lanier. Last Friday obviously didn't go how we wanted it to. It was pretty sloppy,” Speakman said. “The kids have responded though. We'll get ready to play our first region game, which now becomes the most important game that we have.”
Speakman said ball control was a huge focus this week for the Bulldogs, explaining that keeping two hands on the football in a crowded area was a priority as well as punt returns making better decisions on whether or not to field the ball. He added that there were also poor throws and also inaccurate routes that led to some of the other turnovers, which made it evident everyone needed to step up their game.
Speakman didn’t hesitate to say how important tonight’s region game is — especially given it is unclear how many will ultimately be played this season.
“In a year when you don't know the way this thing's going right now with the craziness of the season with forfeits and all that goes into it and whether or not you're going to have enough people to play, it's going to be real important that every week you play — especially your region games — that you do come out with a win,” Speakman said. “We don't really know what's going to happen with the playoff situation once we get to late October and November. Honestly, the most important thing right now is let's just get out there, play and have a good time.”
Opelika’s Jackson Bates, Eric Watts and Will Beams will look to get the team back on track against Sidney Lanier, a team the Bulldogs haven’t faced since 2013. Even though the two sides haven’t squared off in seven years, Speakman said the coaches are no stranger to the Poets after studying film last year before Opelika played fellow Sidney Lanier foe St. Paul’s and scouting Sidney Lanier in the Poets’ 38-24 loss to Prattville.
Speakman pointed to receivers Jacorian Wilson and Anthony Shackelford as a pair of players the Bulldogs will have to limit. He added that the Poets’ defense is very athletic, not afraid to blitz and eager to bring pressure on any given play.
Speakman said the goals for tonight’s game were to handle the pressure better than Opelika did last week, limit turnovers and establish the run. Defensively, he called on the defense to do a better job preventing big plays through the air — a recurring problem through Opelika’s jamboree and season opener that forced the coaches to simplify coverages.
Speakman has high hopes for the Bulldogs to bounce back tonight, but all things considered the final score isn’t what he’s focused on. The Opelika program has been dealing with coronavirus concerns just like programs all across the country, and for Speakman the primary objective is to get back on the field again.
“Let's just get to play the game for the kids. The kids have worked hard all summer and deserve to get to play — no matter how many players we have there. We're going to keep playing,” Speakman said. “Just to get off to a 1-0 start (in region play) would be really big going into what could be a year when you find out in the middle of the week that your team you're supposed to play can't play, which has happened to several teams this week.”
