Opelika falls to Saraland in state quarterfinals

Opelika’s season ended with a 46-27 loss at Saraland on Friday in the Class 6A state quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs finished the year 9-3.

Powerhouse Saraland (11-2) jumped out to a 14-0 lead early and led 26-6 at the half, putting Opelika in a hole too deep to dig out of.

Friday night marked the final game for Opelika’s 31 seniors.

“They’ll be Bulldogs for life,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said postgame on the game’s radio broadcast on Kicker 97.7 FM. “They’re going to be some great young men. For you business owners in Opelika, man, you need to hire some of these kids. They’re awesome kids and they do a wonderful job with our leadership program.

“That’s the biggest thing that you miss,” he said. “It’s not the football. It’s just the time that you get to spend with them.”

The Bulldogs won Region 2-6A this season.

Opelika’s other two losses this year came to Class 7A’s Auburn High and Central-Phenix City — meaning Opelika’s only three losses all came to state semifinalists.

Opelika made it back to the state’s elite eight for the sixth year in a row.