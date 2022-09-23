Opelika falls to Theodore, suffers second straight loss

What were epic highs for the Opelika Bulldogs a couple weeks ago have now turned into lows, as the Bulldogs couldn’t hold off Class 6A Theodore at home Friday night, losing 34-24 to the Wildcats.

Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs managed to knock off then-No. 1 Central-Phenix City in overtime, but now, both of their losses this season have come in the wake of the win against the Red Devils, as Opelika lost in overtime at Prattville last week ahead of this week’s loss to the Bobcats.

After Friday’s effort, Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said his team will have to do some soul searching ahead of next week’s rivalry matchup with No. 1 Auburn High.

“I wish we could have given a little bit better battle there in the second half,” Speakman said. “That's probably the thing I'm most disappointed in, is the way that they were able to run the football on us.”

Of its 384 yards, Theodore (6-0, 4-0 Region 1-6A) actually generated less than half of that production in the second half, as Opelika (4-2, 3-1 Region 2-7A) was held scoreless after intermission.

The Bobcats turned to two players for the bulk of their production in running back Brayden Jenkins and receiver Tevarius Sullivan. Jenkins logged 237 rush yards and four touchdowns, with 13 carries in both the first and second halves. Sullivan only had three catches, but he recorded 85 of Theodore’s 124 receiving yards while catching two touchdowns. He also had a 50-yard touchdown called back by a penalty.

“We didn't do a very good job of tackling low on No. 3 to try to limit what he did, and you know, Theodore's a great team,” Speakman said. “You're gonna see them, probably — and Saraland down in the Mobile area — probably representing, one of those two, representing the south in 6A.”

The Bulldogs also suffered two losses in-game on defense, as defensive end Brenton Williams and linebacker Tae Gay both left the game with injuries. Williams, who went down late in the first half, and Gay, who went off the field on Theodore’s final scoring drive, didn’t return to action.

“Anytime you lose those two guys, you lose two senior starters that have played, you know, 40-plus football games here and and then we're having to roll some young guys that probably aren't ready for a game versus Theodore right now,” Speakman said.

What kept Opelika in the game for the first half, down only a field goal at half time, were forced turnovers. On Theodore’s first drive, Opelika’s Andre Smiley recovered a Demon Jones fumble that the Bulldogs turned into a 7-0 lead. Three drives later, it was Smiley again, this time picking off Theodore quarterback Cameron Rigby. Again, Opelika was able to convert it to points, giving them a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.