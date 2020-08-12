Opelika football adds Stanhope Elmore as season-opening opponent

After losing its slated season-opening game last month, the Opelika Bulldogs have officially found a replacement.
Opelika has added Stanhope Elmore as its Week 1 opponent for a non-region showdown at Stanhope Elmore on Aug. 21. The matchup became available for the two sides once Selma, Stanhope Elmore’s scheduled Week 1 opponent, canceled the game.
The news was first reported by the Wetumpka Herald’s Caleb Turrentine.
Opelika was initially scheduled to travel to Georgia on Aug. 21 to face Callaway, an opponent the Bulldogs have opened their season against each of the last two years. That plan, however, changed on July 20 when the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced its plans to move its start of the season back to Sept. 4.
Opelika will face a Stanhope team that last season posted a 9-3 record, its best record since 2010. The Mustangs and Bulldogs have played four times over the years, with all four meetings occurring since 2007. The Bulldogs beat the Mustangs 38-14 last October in the game that sealed the region championship for Opelika.
Opelika will start the 2020 season ranked as the No. 6 team in Class 6A, per the ASWA’s rankings.
