Opelika football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

The big news for Opelika High School is reclassification. The Bulldogs bumped up to 7A where they join some familiar faces in Central-Phenix City and Auburn High.

Head coach Eric Speakman has nine seniors that he says is part of one of the better senior classes in his time with the team.

The team did lose its offensive coordinator and a number of its receivers, which brought about some natural shifts in scheme and personnel. The play-calling will be a different process from a different mind, but the execution will from the same hands. Quarterback Roman Gagliano returns as the starter for the second year in a row, Opelika’s first two-year starter since 2018.

Gagliano attended a Manning Passing Academy over the summer, so Speakman says his fundamentals improvers tremendously over the offseason. Gagliano will be joined in the backfield by Kaden Cooper, a running back that the Bulldogs are transitioning to wide receiver. If Cooper can get his hands right in fall camp, the duo will have a firm handle on the offense.

DEFENSE

Speakman says his guys will look the same on defense as they have in the past, with no staff shakeup on this side.

All four linemen and both linebackers are seniors, which brings a veteran front to balance out the young secondary.

Regardless of depth, starters still need rest, particularly when stepping up a division to play with the largest teams in the state. “We don’t ever really have starters. We play a ton of kids on both sides of the ball,” Speakman said.

He noted that although the first players on the field may be starters from the senior class, his younger guys will get the chance to step in as those starters rest.

Opelika will enter fall camp with 94 players available, so Speakman has the numbers to relieve as needed. With the new region bringing in nearby rivals, a youthful secondary and backups mean the Bulldogs will be building experience that they hope translates to future success.

Opelika Bulldogs 2022 football schedule Aug. 19 at Callaway (Ga.) Aug. 26 at Jeff Davis* Sept. 2 vs. Lee-Montgomery* Sept. 9 vs. Central-Phenix City* Sept. 16 at Prattville* Sept. 23 vs. Theodore Sept. 30 at Auburn High* Oct. 7 vs. Smiths Station* Oct. 14 vs. Enterprise* Oct. 21 at Dothan High* *-denotes Region 2-7A game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Erik Speakman (5th season at OHS; 36-14 record) >> Stadium: Bulldog Stadium >> Region: Class 7A, Region 2 >> 2021 record: 9-4 (7-0) >> Returning starters: 10 (4 offense, 6 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2021 >> Last Region Title: 2021 >> State Titles: None