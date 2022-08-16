Opelika football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

CALLIE STANFORD
For the O-A News
OFFENSE
The big news for Opelika High School is reclassification. The Bulldogs bumped up to 7A where they join some familiar faces in Central-Phenix City and Auburn High.
Head coach Eric Speakman has nine seniors that he says is part of one of the better senior classes in his time with the team.
The team did lose its offensive coordinator and a number of its receivers, which brought about some natural shifts in scheme and personnel. The play-calling will be a different process from a different mind, but the execution will from the same hands. Quarterback Roman Gagliano returns as the starter for the second year in a row, Opelika’s first two-year starter since 2018.
Gagliano attended a Manning Passing Academy over the summer, so Speakman says his fundamentals improvers tremendously over the offseason. Gagliano will be joined in the backfield by Kaden Cooper, a running back that the Bulldogs are transitioning to wide receiver. If Cooper can get his hands right in fall camp, the duo will have a firm handle on the offense.
DEFENSE
Speakman says his guys will look the same on defense as they have in the past, with no staff shakeup on this side.
All four linemen and both linebackers are seniors, which brings a veteran front to balance out the young secondary.
Regardless of depth, starters still need rest, particularly when stepping up a division to play with the largest teams in the state. “We don’t ever really have starters. We play a ton of kids on both sides of the ball,” Speakman said.
He noted that although the first players on the field may be starters from the senior class, his younger guys will get the chance to step in as those starters rest.
Opelika will enter fall camp with 94 players available, so Speakman has the numbers to relieve as needed. With the new region bringing in nearby rivals, a youthful secondary and backups mean the Bulldogs will be building experience that they hope translates to future success.
Opelika Bulldogs 2022 football schedule
Aug. 19 at Callaway (Ga.)
Aug. 26 at Jeff Davis*
Sept. 2 vs. Lee-Montgomery*
Sept. 9 vs. Central-Phenix City*
Sept. 16 at Prattville*
Sept. 23 vs. Theodore
Sept. 30 at Auburn High*
Oct. 7 vs. Smiths Station*
Oct. 14 vs. Enterprise*
Oct. 21 at Dothan High*
*-denotes Region 2-7A game
Vital stats
>> Head Coach: Erik Speakman (5th season at OHS; 36-14 record)
>> Stadium: Bulldog Stadium
>> Region: Class 7A, Region 2
>> 2021 record: 9-4 (7-0)
>> Returning starters: 10 (4 offense, 6 defense)
>> Last Playoff App.: 2021
>> Last Region Title: 2021 >> State Titles: None
PHOTOS: Opelika football playoffs vs. Spanish Fort
Opelika's Jarell Stinson (2) celebrates after the game. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika students get rowdy before kickoff. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika head coach Erik Speakman (right) and Spanish Fort head coach Ben Blackmon (right) meet at midfield before the game. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika players meet on the field for a short pregame prayer. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Former Opelika High School and Auburn University running back Corey Grant watches from the sideline. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika head coach Erik Speakman watches the final second tick off the clock from the sideline. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
The Bulldogs celebrate after the game. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
The Bulldogs celebrate in front of the student section after the game. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika head coach Erik Speakman speaks to his team after the game. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika head coach Erik Speakman speaks to his team after the game. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
The Bulldogs come together at midfield before heading to the locker room. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Jamori Thomas (6) carries in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Jarell Stinson (2) carries in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Chaney Thomas (30) celebrates after a tackle in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Jamori Thomas (6) spins away from a tackle in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Kaden Cooper (23) carries for his second touchdown of the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Kaden Cooper (23) carries for his second touchdown of the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Jamaroun Satterwhite (29) tackles Spanish Fort's Aaron Threat (4) in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Kaden Cooper (23) carries in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Jamori Thomas (6) carries in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Bryant Torbert (11) makes a tackle in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Jarell Stinson (2) makes a tackle in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika quarterback Roman Gagliano (16) throws a pass in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Shawn Jones (3) catches a pass in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Kaden Cooper (23) dives forward at the end of a run in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Jamori Thomas (6) carries in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Jacob Smith (46) recovers a Spanish Fort fumble in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Taylor Love (5) and Jacob Smith (46) converge for a tackle in the second half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Montae Hutchinson (92) makes a tackle in the second half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Jamori Thomas (6) carries in the second half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Octavious Gay (36) celebrates after a stop in the second half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Taylor Love (5) sacks Spanish Fort quarterback Brendon Byrd (7) in the second half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Taylor Love (5) celebrates after a sack in the second half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
The Opelika High School marching band performed before the game. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Kaden Cooper (23) carried for a touchdown in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika’s Kaden Cooper (23) celebrates after a touchdown against Spanish Fort on Nov. 12, 2021, in Opelika.
Opelika's Jayvontay Conner (7) signals "first down" after a catch in the first half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
Opelika's Jamori Thomas (6) dives across the goal line for a touchdown in the second half. Opelika vs Spanish Fort on Friday, November 12 in Opelika, Ala.
