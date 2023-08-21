Opelika’s 2022 season was a baptism in the fires of Class 7A football for the Bulldogs.

They have first-hand experience now, but the schedule this season is still a gauntlet that presents quite the challenge.

“We’re excited about this year,” said head coach Erik Speakman. “Last year we struggled. We saw some growing pains of what we were facing each week and playing the different sized schools you had to play with that jump, but we competed.”

The Bulldogs return their starting quarterback Roman Gagliano for a third year, so he has a year of Class 7A competition under his belt. That’s the case for Opelika as a whole: Speakman has 20 players returning after significant snaps last season, so now they just have to capitalize on that experience.

Three of last season’s loses were by a combined 18 points, so the Bulldogs know they have what it takes to compete, now they just need the scoreboard to match that effort.

“We’re hoping that that carries over to this year,” Speakman said. Coaches like to talk about how the little things matter, but he thinks his team has embraced the staff’s focus on fundamentals because they saw how small things can end up making all the difference.

“We as coaches and players are going to do what it takes to change those things,” Speakman said. “The focus now is on doing the little things right.”

The Bulldogs’ first game is impossible to ignore: They’ll open the season with defending state champion Thompson in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic. The Warriors took down Auburn High in Jordan-Hare Stadium last fall in the championship game. With such a strong start, the Bulldogs say practices and preparation have been intense as both staff and players prepare to hit the ground running.

It’s as stiff a challenge as Speakman’s team will have to face, but he thinks it’s an opportunity for them to step up to a major challenge like their staff talks about in practice.

“If we ‘re going to talk about it all the time with these kids, then we need to do something like that,” Speakman said. They talk about it, so now they’re making it happen.

Thompson quarterback Trent Seaborn presents a challenge of his own after accounting for five touchdowns in the Class 7A state championship game. Gagliano is excited about the chance to face off against a player like that.

“They have a great team over there, but I have full confidence in Coach Speakman and our coaching staff and our players,” Gagliano said. “I’m really excited about that one.”

On the offensive side, Gagliano can get the job done so now the coaches are pushing the offensive line to be more physical, giving their quarterback more time to get the ball out.

He’s joined in the backfield by running back Calvin Hugely Jr., who will fill the big shoes of Kaden Cooper. Last season, Cooper was an all-purpose option who was called on as a receiver and returner and Hugely will need to be versatile to take over that role in his junior year.

On the other side of the ball, junior defensive back Tyrese Pitts logged 46 total tackles and a tackle for loss in 2022 and senior corner Jamarcus Phillips will be a leading voice in what Speakman says is an otherwise softspoken senior class.

They’ll have to handle high-powered offenses against Thompson, rival Auburn High, Central-Phenix City and likely others, so having veteran players to direct the defense will be key to locking things down while Gagliano and the offense settle in.

Opelika Bulldogs >> Head coach: Erik Speakman (6th season at OHS; 41-19 record) >> Stadium: Bulldog Stadium >> Region: Class 7A, Region 2 >> 2022 record: 5-5 (4-4) >> Last playoff appearance: 2021 >> Last region title: 2021 >> State titles: None

Opelika 2023 football schedule Aug. 25: vs. Thompson (Cramton Bowl) Aug. 31: at Jefferson Davis* Sept. 8: vs. Percy Julian* Sept. 15: at Central-Phenix City* Sept. 22: vs. Prattville* Sept. 29: at Theodore Oct. 6: vs. Auburn* Oct. 13: at Smiths Station* Oct. 20: at Enterprise* Oct. 27: vs. Dothan*​ *-denotes Region 2-7A game

PHOTOS: Opelika football vs Smiths Station