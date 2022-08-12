Opelika girls flag football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

Going into its second year of girls flag football, Opelika and head coach Jaclyn Button are feeling much stronger this fall after a building a foundation in 2021.

“I feel like we got, at least, a stronger start just because we’ve got a little experience, had some games under our belt, and kind of understood a little bit more how it was played. I’m really excited about that.”

Of those returning, two are juniors and six are seniors, so Button will have some veterans to help provide leadership going into year two. With 23 players rostered, the Bulldogs plan to play in JV games to allow the entire team to gain experience on the field.

“We’re probably going to have an A team and a B team and play a couple JV teams in the area,” Button said. “Looking forward to kind of give everybody some playing time. Even some of my younger freshmen, just getting them on the field, putting the ball in their hands and giving them that experience.”

With an expanded number of teams and a reworking of areas, Opelika will be joined by Valley and LaFayette, which did not have teams last year. With experienced players and a more confident coaching staff, Button is confident that her team can succeed in their area.

“I do have a little bit more confidence, just because we’ve played and they’re definitely smaller schools that are just starting and just learning,” Button said. “I’m hopeful that a little bit more experience will give us a little bit of an advantage.”

To prepare for the postseason, Opelika has scheduled Auburn High and Central-Phenix City outside the area.

“I’ve got our work cut out for us, but we are playing those teams throughout the season,” Button said. “Those will at least give us a little bit of exposure to kind of know what to expect.”

The coaches, too, have had to work to know what to expect given its only the second year flag football has been sponsored by the AHSAA.

“Just learning how to teach these girls how to run plays and read the defense, there’s so many complex levels of not just, ‘I’m going to run and pull somebody’s flag,’ but there’s so many more layers to it,” Button said. “As a coach, I really had to study the game myself, know our plays in and out.”

The coaches find themselves learning and embracing the game, but the athletes themselves are fitting football into a world of high school sports that usually features basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball.

“I definitely have seen a lot of these girls become so interested in like football that they thought they never would,” Button said. “We’re just trying to get make more well-rounded athletes and try to encourage them to stick stick with those original sports they’ve been playing, but I do think a lot of them were surprised at the love they’ve discovered for this flag football game.”

That love and confidence will be the difference for Opelika. Both coaches and a number of players have seen the schemes and know what it takes to play the game.

“Going from last year where first month of practice, we were like, ‘Are we even practicing the right thing? I don’t know.’ At least this year, we’re confident in the stuff that we’re installing now,” Button said. “We’ve seen success with it in the past and we can keep building off of that.”

Opelika 2022 girls flag football schedule Sept. 7 at Russell County, 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at Smiths Station, 5 p.m. Sept. 8 at Smiths Station JV, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 vs. Loachapoka, 6 p.m. Sept. 13 vs. Central-Phenix City, 6 p.m. Sept. 13 vs. Central-Phenix City JV, 7 p.m. Sept. 15 vs. Eufaula, 5 p.m. Sept. 15 vs. Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Auburn, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 vs. Dothan, at Eufaula, 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Eufaula, 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Booker T. Washington, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 vs. Russell County (at BTW) Sept. 28 vs. Auburn, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Loachapoka, TBD Oct. 4 at Central-Phenix City, 5 p.m. Oct. 4 at Central-Phenix City JV, 6 p.m. Oct. 6 vs. Smiths Station, 5 p.m. Oct. 6 vs. Dothan, 7 p.m. Oct. 18 vs. Hoover (at Smiths Station), 4:45 p.m. Oct. 20 at Dothan, 6 p.m. Oct. 20 vs. Russell County (at Dothan), 6 p.m. Oct. 25 vs. Russell County, 6:30 p.m.