Opelika has been a perennial title contender in Class 6A. Will the Bulldogs make another run?

Football season is coming up.

OFFENSE

The Opelika Bulldogs are coming off yet another successful year in which they went undefeated in region play and reached the Class 6A quarterfinals. If they have similar success this year, it will be with a fairly new cast of characters.

The Bulldogs graduated some crucial playmakers from last year’s nine-win team, and some of the major holes are at running back following the departures of Eric Watts and JD Tolbert. Opelika head coach Erik Speakman expects the Bulldogs to rely on a committee more than perhaps ever before, with Kaden Cooper, Jarell Stinson, Taylor Love and Jamaroun Satterwhite all in the mix.

Opelika’s group-effort approach is likely to be the same at quarterback. The Bulldogs once again have several players vying for the starting job, with Jackson Bates, JT McArdle, Bryce Speakman and Roman Gagliano all competing. Erik Speakman is comfortable with playing multiple quarterbacks in the team’s non-region games to open the season, and if no one emerges that strategy will continue.