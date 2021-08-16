Opelika has been a perennial title contender in Class 6A. Will the Bulldogs make another run?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.
OFFENSE
The Opelika Bulldogs are coming off yet another successful year in which they went undefeated in region play and reached the Class 6A quarterfinals. If they have similar success this year, it will be with a fairly new cast of characters.
The Bulldogs graduated some crucial playmakers from last year’s nine-win team, and some of the major holes are at running back following the departures of Eric Watts and JD Tolbert. Opelika head coach Erik Speakman expects the Bulldogs to rely on a committee more than perhaps ever before, with Kaden Cooper, Jarell Stinson, Taylor Love and Jamaroun Satterwhite all in the mix.
Opelika’s group-effort approach is likely to be the same at quarterback. The Bulldogs once again have several players vying for the starting job, with Jackson Bates, JT McArdle, Bryce Speakman and Roman Gagliano all competing. Erik Speakman is comfortable with playing multiple quarterbacks in the team’s non-region games to open the season, and if no one emerges that strategy will continue.
Speakman sees the Bulldogs’ receiving corps as one of the better ones the team has had. He pointed to Grady Bynum, Jamori Thomas, Jayvontay Conner and Shawn Jones as proven players who he expects will make the job of whoever is playing quarterback easier come game time.
Elsewhere, Speakman expects to use different players at tight end and the sniffer fullback position, with George Meyers being the main one coming back.
“We're actually going to play more kids both ways this year than we have in the past, so we'll use some of our defensive ends at that position [tight end/sniffer back] during the game,” Speakman said.
Opelika is replacing seven seniors on the offensive line, and while center Kyler Mitchell is a known commodity, the coaches are working to determine who fits best where in the other spots.
DEFENSE
The Bulldogs’ calling card has always been on defense, and this year’s group is expected to carry on that tradition.
Love is one of Opelika’s notable college prospects, and he’ll man one of the team’s linebacker positions as part of a group that includes Octavious Gay and Will Garner. Up front the Bulldogs will be led by defensive tackle Montae Hutchinson along with Brenton Williams — a younger lineman who played considerable snaps — and Dylan Earle, who transferred from Valley last year but has made tangible strides this offseason.
Stinson is one of Opelika’s only starters coming back in the secondary, but his big-play ability and natural athleticism can’t be overstated as he prepares to play cornerback this season. The rest of the secondary will feature Satterwhite, Nick Covington, Keldon Thompson, Quinn Denson and Jayden Stinson.
Opelika is still deciding on who will handle its kicking duties, though Bates will likely reprise his role as punter.
Speakman and the Opelika coaching staff face several question marks with the start of the season coming soon. Still, the fourth-year head coach isn’t worried given the talent that remains within his program.
“We've got a lot of kids who have played a bunch. It's just typical Opelika: a bunch of kids who can really run and it's just the next-man-up mentality,” Speakman said. “You always sit and kind of worry about these kids, and then somebody's always going to step up and be the next guy. It should be a fun year. It's a really fun group of kids that have really worked hard.”