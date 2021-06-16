Opelika hires UL-Monroe assistant Jessica Thornton as new softball coach

Opelika has its new varsity softball coach, and it’s someone who has plenty of experience on the diamond.
Opelika announced the hire of former UL-Monroe assistant coach Jessica Thornton on Wednesday. Thornton replaces Randy Belyeu, an Opelika alum who was the Lady Bulldogs head coach for two years.
“I'm super excited. I think there's a lot of potential in the program,” Thornton said. “Obviously, Opelika has a history of good sports, so I'm excited to get in there and try and help it succeed the way I think it can.”
Thornton comes to Opelika with an extensive background in softball.
Thornton spent the last six years as an assistant at UL-Monroe under head coaches Corey Lyon and Molly Fichtner. During her time with the Warhawks, Thornton coached all-star athlete Rochelle Roberts, a four-time Sun Belt All-Conference player, as well as Sydney McKay, who broke the team’s all-time hits record.
Thornton briefly served as the Warhawks' interim head coach following Lyon's departure for Marshall in August 2018.
Thornton arrived in Monroe after a successful playing career.
Thornton, whose maiden name was Jessica Guy, played at Mountain View High School in Vancouver, Washington and was a three-time All-District performer and a second-team All-State selection. She boasted a career .443 batting average, including a .485 clip in her senior season.
Thornton began her collegiate career at Mt. Hood Community College in Oregon and was named the Southern Region Player of the Year in 2010 as well as a Louisville Slugger NFCA NWAACC All-American and the MHCC Female Athlete of the Year in 2011. During her time at Mt. Hood, the team posted a 69-18 record with back-to-back NWAACC titles and the Southern Region title.
Thornton then transferred to Jacksonville State, where she appeared in 98 games and made 87 starts while playing as an outfielder and designated hitter. The Gamecocks won the 2013 Ohio Valley Championship, which gave them a berth in the 2013 NCAA regional tournament in Tuscaloosa.
Thornton is married to Cole Thornton, and they have two sons.
“We are extremely excited to welcome coach Thornton to Opelika as our new head softball coach,” Opelika principal Farrell Seymore said in a press release. “We look forward to coach Thornton contributing to the rich tradition at OHS. Her expertise and student-centered approach to teaching and coaching will help our students for years to come."
As for her vision of the Opelika program, Thornton emphasized the importance of focusing on the person rather than the player. She explained she’ll put each player’s own needs ahead of anything they do on the field and added the ultimate goal is to help them be successful on and off the diamond.
Thornton has learned over the last few years about what it takes to help build a softball team. She’ll now take what she’s learned and apply it at Opelika, where she thinks she can help the Lady Bulldogs truly stand out.
“I'm just really excited to build a program — not just a team,” Thornton said. “It's not about this year and next year even; it's about building the program as a whole and getting it to the level that it should be. I think that's going to start with building connections in the community and just showing that we as a team care about the community and we want to give back.”