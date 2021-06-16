Opelika hires UL-Monroe assistant Jessica Thornton as new softball coach

Thornton began her collegiate career at Mt. Hood Community College in Oregon and was named the Southern Region Player of the Year in 2010 as well as a Louisville Slugger NFCA NWAACC All-American and the MHCC Female Athlete of the Year in 2011. During her time at Mt. Hood, the team posted a 69-18 record with back-to-back NWAACC titles and the Southern Region title.

Thornton then transferred to Jacksonville State, where she appeared in 98 games and made 87 starts while playing as an outfielder and designated hitter. The Gamecocks won the 2013 Ohio Valley Championship, which gave them a berth in the 2013 NCAA regional tournament in Tuscaloosa.

Thornton is married to Cole Thornton, and they have two sons.

“We are extremely excited to welcome coach Thornton to Opelika as our new head softball coach,” Opelika principal Farrell Seymore said in a press release. “We look forward to coach Thornton contributing to the rich tradition at OHS. Her expertise and student-centered approach to teaching and coaching will help our students for years to come."