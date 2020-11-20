Opelika hits the road for Saraland in state quarterfinals

The Bulldogs are on the cusp of their second straight semifinals appearance, something Speakman said was only possible due to the hard work that nobody sees. He pointed out how important his players’ efforts throughout the year have been, especially in a year during which having a season looked bleak in April and May. Along with the work of his team, Speakman complimented the leadership of the AHSAA and the various schools who allowed the players to have a season.

In order to keep that season going, Speakman’s players have to beat a Saraland team that is riding a five-game winning streak and boasts an offense that has scored 31 points or more in nine of the 10 games it has played.

For Speakman, this Spartans’ squad looks very similar to the ones the Bulldogs have battled in the past.

“They’re the typical Saraland team. They’re big, physical and very well-coached. They’re a lot like the teams we’ve seen on our schedule this year,” Speakman said. “They do a great job with really everything they do. The quarterback’s really good, and got a good running back. The run game is really good. They’re a lot like the teams you see in the third round: the defense is good and really good in the secondary.”