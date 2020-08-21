Opelika hits the road to face Stanhope Elmore

Last season, the Opelika Bulldogs ended their dominant run through region play by topping Stanhope Elmore. The Bulldogs have similar goals for 2020, and this time their path to a big year begins against the Mustangs.
Opelika will be on the road tonight to take on former region opponent Stanhope Elmore in the first game for both teams. The matchup was one that was added late in the game, as it opened up after would-be Opelika foe Callaway (Ga.) and would-be Stanhope Elmore opponent Selma canceled their games.
There’s been plenty of uncertainty and questions this summer fielded by Opelika head coach Erik Speakman from his players when it comes to the season actually happening. This week, however, it set in for everyone in the Bulldogs’ program that the team’s work throughout the offseason was finally going to pay off.
“There's been a little bit bigger pep in the step around here this week with the kids knowing it's finally game week after a long summer and a long fall camp trying to get ready then getting to add this game to our schedule. We went from planning really on not having a game this week and then all of a sudden you get a chance to play,” Speakman said. “It's going to be a lot of fun Friday. We're excited. It helps that we do have a familiar opponent over the last couple years, so it's not just a complete unknown when we get over there that you normally face in a first game of a new opponent.”
Speakman spoke highly of how his players handled the unusual offseason. When the players were sent home in March, they quickly went to work with quarantine Zoom workouts and virtual spring training made possible by the dedication of the Opelika coaching staff. Speakman credited Opelika’s large senior class for making the process near-seamless, and their leadership is something he is counting on paying major dividends this year.
Running back Eric Watts is one of several upperclassmen who Speakman expects big things from this fall. Watts is part of a true tailback trio for the Bulldogs, as he is the 1A back alongside JD Tolbert and breakout candidate Kaden Cooper, and together Speakman believes they can establish themselves as one of the most dangerous rushing attacks in Class 6A.
“All three of them are going to have to be ready, especially early in the year. We talked with the kids yesterday about just game conditioning and being ready to play,” Speakman said. “It's going to be really big for those three guys to all get some good carries. We're planning on playing all of them and just seeing what they can do. Really, not just at that position but every position — playing a bunch of kids this Friday. That way we keep everybody fresh but also get some looks at some kids in live situations.”
That strategy of getting multiple players in will also be implemented for the Bulldogs handing the ball off to Watts and Co. Speakman said he expects senior quarterback Malik Finley and juniors JT McArdle and Jackson Bates to all get snaps against the Mustangs, and unless someone truly shines the trio will continue to split reps going forward.
Speakman is interested in seeing how the three quarterbacks handle live-game action, which will be especially telling given how talented the Mustangs are year after year on defense.
“They're always where they're supposed to be. Defensively, they're going to really get after you. They've got a great front six that most of those guys we'll remember from last year. They have some really good players up front,” Speakman said. “Offensively, they usually like to run the football and throw it when they have to. I don't know what we'll get this Friday out of their offense. We've planned for a little bit of everything out of their offense.”
Speakman called on Opelika’s leaders to help their teammates settle in under the lights, saying he expects Tre’von Moore, Jakai Stephens, Dino Martin and Tori Roberts to handle those duties on defense and Jalen Heard and Kris Epperson to do so on offense.
As far as keys to the game, Speakman put the onus on Watts, Tolbert and Cooper to set hte pace running the ball — especially as the Opelika passing game finds its groove with a new quarterback and a mostly-inexperienced receiving corps. On the other side, the mission is the same as always for the defensive-minded Speakman: stop the Mustangs’ rushing attack and force turnovers.
Speakman has seen the last two years how the season opener can have a snowball effect, as the team lost to Callaway to open 2018 as part of a 1-4 start to the season then beat Callaway to begin 2019 as part of an impressive 8-1 stretch in the regular season. The Bulldogs are eager to notch their third straight win over the Mustangs, and doing so is something Speakman believes can set Opelika on the path toward another worthwhile stretch of play.
“Winning your first game is always really good,” Speakman said. “We did it last year, and it kind of gives you a little juice going into Week 2 and even Week 3 compared to two years ago when we lost a really good Callaway game and then it kind of seemed to carry over to Auburn the next week. Getting out to a fast start and winning your first one is always a real positive.”
