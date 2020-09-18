Opelika hosts Carver-Montgomery in region action

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Opelika Bulldogs have responded after a season-opening loss by winning back-to-back games, with the latest being a thrilling region victory last Friday. Tonight, Opelika returns to Bulldog Stadium with the hopes of adding another region win to its ledger.

Opelika (2-1, 2-0) hosts Carver-Montgomery (2-1, 2-0) in a matchup of two of Region 2-6A’s three teams that are still undefeated in region play. The game against the Wolverines serves as the first of what is a three-game home stand for Opelika over the next three weeks.

The Bulldogs faced a tough test on the road last week against Eufaula, and in the end the road squad made plays when the game was on the line to head back to Lee County with a 28-21 victory. The game was delayed for nearly an hour due to lightning, but the Bulldogs didn’t let it distract them from earning their second straight region win.

“(What stood out) was just how hard our kids played the whole game. We had an hour lightning delay in the second quarter. It's hard to be on the road when that kind of stuff happens,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “It was just the fact that we came out and never let that bother us. That was the sign of a team that's got a lot of maturity and a good senior class that led us through all of that stuff.”