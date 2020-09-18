Opelika hosts Carver-Montgomery in region action

The Opelika Bulldogs have responded after a season-opening loss by winning back-to-back games, with the latest being a thrilling region victory last Friday. Tonight, Opelika returns to Bulldog Stadium with the hopes of adding another region win to its ledger.
Opelika (2-1, 2-0) hosts Carver-Montgomery (2-1, 2-0) in a matchup of two of Region 2-6A’s three teams that are still undefeated in region play. The game against the Wolverines serves as the first of what is a three-game home stand for Opelika over the next three weeks.
The Bulldogs faced a tough test on the road last week against Eufaula, and in the end the road squad made plays when the game was on the line to head back to Lee County with a 28-21 victory. The game was delayed for nearly an hour due to lightning, but the Bulldogs didn’t let it distract them from earning their second straight region win.
“(What stood out) was just how hard our kids played the whole game. We had an hour lightning delay in the second quarter. It's hard to be on the road when that kind of stuff happens,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “It was just the fact that we came out and never let that bother us. That was the sign of a team that's got a lot of maturity and a good senior class that led us through all of that stuff.”
Opelika made plays down the stretch that propelled the team past the Tigers, and it was a number of Bulldogs who made the win possible. Opelika linebacker Taylor Love sacked Eufaula quarterback Hess Horne for a big loss in a late fourth-quarter drive, and defensive lineman Tre’Von Moore blocked a punt that fellow lineman Jakai Stephens scooped up and ran in for the go-ahead touchdown. Moore came through again on Eufaula’s final drive with a third-down sack, which helped seal the deal for the Bulldogs.
On the other side of the ball, Speakman spoke highly of the offensive line’s play, adding he felt the unit has turned the corner over the past two weeks. The Bulldogs rushed for nearly 250 yards against a Tigers’ defense that was stacking the box in order to shut down senior Eric Watts and Co., and quarterback Malik Finley returned to the lineup and began getting back in the groove after missing the previous two weeks.
Speakman has seen progress since the season started, and it’s evident he’s looking for even more once the Bulldogs return to the field tonight.
“It's important that you continue to get better each week. Playing at home will be nice. It will be nice just to be able to stay at home, have the home crowd in our favor and play against a really good Carver team coming over here,” Speakman said. “Our region is really tough this year. You've got five or six really good teams in it, and you cannot take a night off. Any of these teams are capable of beating each other, and Carver is definitely a team that can come over here and beat us if we don't play well.”
Speakman complimented Carver’ passing game headlined by quarterback Marquarius Moore, adding that Moore has four talented receivers in Ali McMillian, Ke’Darius Cobb, Marquan Jamerson and Sidney Franklin. The third-year Opelika head coach and longtime assistant said Carver’s offense reminds him of the 2012 and 2013 version when future Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson was leading the Wolverines up and down the field each week.
Defensively, Speakman said the Wolverines are constantly attacking and have plenty of talent in the backfield. He named safety Juwon Gaston and defensive end James Smith — who just picked up a scholarship offer from Florida State — as two players who can cause issues if Opelika isn’t prepared.
Given Moore’s big arm, Speakman said a primary objective tonight is to not give up any deep balls in a secondary that he feels has come a long way since the season opener. Offensively, Speakman wants to see Opelika establish the run once again and hopefully make strides in a passing game that has been slowly taking strides with Finley, Jackson Bates and JT McArdle splitting reps.
Speakman’s Bulldogs have been on a roll over the last two weeks during the part of the schedule in which the wins couldn’t be more valuable. He’s eager to see that trend of play continue tonight as Opelika tries to separate itself from a deep pack of playoff contenders.
“It's huge because you're 3-0 if you can pull this one off. You're at the halfway point of the season, and you're still sitting undefeated in the region. You've at least have gotten a foot in the door of the playoffs with three wins. Then you're looking for a fourth that gets you in,” Speakman said. “At this point with the way this season has gone and 2020, let's just get in the playoffs and restart the season. It's been a crazy year obviously. Hopefully we'll continue to get better each week, and we'll be 3-0 after Friday.”
