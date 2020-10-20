 Skip to main content
Opelika, Lanett make moves in ASWA poll
Prep Football

Opelika, Lanett make moves in ASWA poll

The Opelika Bulldogs and Lanett Panthers are once again on the rise in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.

Opelika (6-2, 6-0) moved up one spot to No. 4 in Class 6A while Lanett (7-2, 6-0) climbed three spots to No. 2 in 2A this week. The moves come after the Bulldogs got a forfeit victory over Valley and the Panthers thrashed Randolph County 61-20 on Friday.

Lanett and Opelika were two of seven local teams included in this week's poll. While the Panthers and the Bulldogs moved up, the rest of the local squads held firm.

Auburn High remains No. 3 and Central-Phenix City No. 7 in 7A. Notasulga still sits at No. 5 in 1A. Glenwood is still No. 1 and Chambers Academy is still No. 6 in the AISA. 

Six of the seven ranked teams are in action on Friday. Auburn travels to Enterprise, Opelika hosts Dothan, Lanett hosts Horseshoe Bend, Notasulga travels to Verbena, Glenwood travels to Pike Liberal Arts and Chambers Academy hosts Banks.

Central is the lone ranked team that has a bye this week. The Red Devils travel to Oxford next Friday.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23);9-0;276

2. Hoover;9-0;204

3. Auburn High;8-0;187

4. Hewitt-Trussville;7-2;154

5. Theodore;7-1;133

6. Daphne;7-1;104

7. Central-Phenix City;6-3;98

8. Austin;7-1;79

9. Fairhope;5-2;41

10. James Clemens;7-2;29

Others receiving votes: Prattville (5-3) 6

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Oxford (23);7-1;276

2. Mountain Brook;6-1;201

3. Pinson Valley;6-2;187

4. Opelika;6-2;148

5. Saraland;7-2;117

6. Clay-Chalkville;7-1;113

7. Spanish Fort;6-2;100

8. McGill-Toolen;6-1;81

9. Pelham;7-1;52

10. Athens;6-2;18

Others receiving votes: Eufaula (7-2) 7, Fort Payne (6-2) 4, Briarwood (6-2) 3, Muscle Shoals (6-2) 2, Blount (5-4) 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (7-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pleasant Grove (15);7-1;247

2. St. Paul's (5);7-0;214

3. Ramsay (3);8-0;199

4. Central-Clay Co.;7-1;156

5. Guntersville;7-0;135

6. Alexandria;8-0;123

7. Pike Road;8-0;89

8. Faith-Mobile;7-1;69

9. Demopolis;8-0;44

10. Fairview;7-1;19

Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (7-1) 7, Leeds (8-1) 4, Russellville (7-1) 2, UMS-Wright (5-3) 2, East Limestone (6-2) 1

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. American Chr. (22);8-0;273

2. Madison Aca. (1);7-0;200

3. Mobile Chr.;7-0;182

4. Gordo;7-1;161

5. Handley;6-0;118

6. Etowah;5-2;109

7. Jacksonville;5-3;84

8. Madison Co.;7-2;57

9. Bibb Co.;7-2;48

10. Good Hope;8-1;40

Others receiving votes: West Limestone (7-1) 17, Alabama Chr. (7-1) 13, Northside (7-1) 4, Oneonta (6-1) 4, Deshler (5-3) 1

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (23);8-0;276

2. Walter Wellborn;8-0;203

3. Ohatchee;7-1;173

4. Flomaton;7-1;153

5. Piedmont;7-1;145

6. Montgomery Aca.;8-0;125

7. T.R. Miller;6-2;84

8. Thomasville;7-1;61

9. Catholic-Montgomery;7-2;58

10. East Lawrence;7-1;11

Others receiving votes: Winfield (8-1) 10, Slocomb (7-1) 6, Trinity (6-2) 3, Lauderdale Co. (8-1) 2, Opp (7-2) 1

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (21);7-1;270

2. Lanett (2);7-2;203

3. Leroy;7-1;189

4. G.W. Long;7-0;142

5. Randolph Co.;7-1;120

6. Spring Garden;7-1;106

7. Red Bay;6-1;98

8. Falkville;8-0;94

9. North Sand Mountain;7-1;46

10. Clarke Co.;6-2;22

Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (7-1) 13, Abbeville (7-1) 5, Colbert Co. (7-1) 2, Westbrook Chr. (7-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (22);8-0;273

2. Linden (1);7-0;210

3. Maplesville;7-1;183

4. Sweet Water;5-2;157

5. Notasulga;6-1;134

6. Decatur Heritage;7-2;113

7. Valley Head;7-1;84

8. Pickens Co.;6-2;61

9. Berry;7-1;51

10. McKenzie;7-1;20

Others receiving votes: Florala (7-1) 15, Winterboro (7-1) 10.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (23);7-0;276

2. Bessemer Aca.;6-1;206

3. Escambia Aca.;6-1;184

4. Jackson Aca.;9-0;152

5. Patrician;7-1;128

6. Chambers Aca.;7-1;117

7. Pike Liberal Arts;6-1;98

8. Edgewood;6-2;78

9. Crenshaw Chr.;6-2;26

10. Morgan Aca.;6-2;25

Others receiving votes: Abbeville Chr. (6-2) 9, Macon-East (6-3) 6, Sparta (5-2) 4, Monroe Aca. (5-3) 2.

