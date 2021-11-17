Opelika linebacker Taylor Love commits to Tulane

Opelika linebacker Taylor Love is going green.

Love committed to the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior had scholarship offers from 10 other schools, including Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech and Louisville.

Love is considered a three-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, Love is the 33rd overall prospect in the state of Alabama’s 2022 class.

Love entered 2021 with high expectations and has been able to come through again and again for the Bulldogs. Through 11 games, Love has 90 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles.

Love’s play has been crucial for an Opelika defense that’s only given up 15.5 points per game this fall.

“Taylor brings a lot to the table for us,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said this summer. “Defensively, he’s one of our linebackers that kind of runs everything on the back end for us; makes a lot of calls for us, gets us lined up. Great player, great tackler. Does a lot of things really well for us and has since he was in ninth grade.”