Opelika linebacker Taylor Love sees recruitment picking up

Love's versatility has allowed him to stand up at linebacker or play down on the defensive line. That along with his ability to learn his responsibilities quickly made him a player that Opelika head coach Erik Speakman and the rest of the staff could count on.

"He's a quick learner, so he could jump in and play whatever we needed. He's probably one of the more reliable kids we've had around here. He's never late to workouts, always here, never in trouble," Speakman said. "Taylor's definitely one of those kids that our kids look at as a team leader and one of our best players. He and a couple of other guys that will be seniors this year are true team players in the fact that they'll do whatever it takes for us to win."

Love's willingness to play wherever isn't limited to defense, either. He took carries occasionally for Opelika last season, which led to a big moment in the first round of the playoffs when Love scored on a three-yard rushing touchdown then scored on a 27-yard interception return on the very next drive.

Love's attitude is to do whatever it takes to help the Bulldogs contend.