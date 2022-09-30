Opelika looking ahead after rivalry loss

Three weeks ago, Opelika had lots to celebrate by downing No. 1 Central-Phenix City. On Friday, the Bulldogs got their second chance at No. 1, though under much different circumstances.

In the time since Opelika had toppled the Red Devils at home, they went on the road and narrowly fell to Prattville 24-21. The following week, they hosted 6A Theodore, again losing, this time 34-24.

Up against the ropes, the results didn’t fall Opelika’s way against No. 1 Auburn High, as the Tigers took some second-half momentum with a fake field goal touchdown before intermission and coasted to a 51-29 win.

“I thought we fought hard, we just keep making too many little mistakes that, in a region like this, there is no margin for error,” Opelika coach Erik Speakman said.

A mistake last week — a late interception — sealed Opelika’s loss to Theodore. After Auburn (7-0, 5-0 7A-2) went up 28-21 in the third quarter Friday, it was a punt gone awry that set the Bulldogs even further back, as a snap went over Roman Gagliano’s head and rolled into the end zone. He fell on it. Safety, Auburn.

In the fourth quarter, with Opelika (4-3, 3-2 7A-2) down 37-21, another interception dug the hole deeper for the Bulldogs, as Gagliano was picked off for a touchdown, putting Auburn up 44-21.

Speakman thought his squad went toe to toe with the Tigers in certain areas. He applauded a late defensive touchdown, as lineman Malik Autry returned a fumble deep in Auburn territory. And despite his late interception, Gagliano threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 18.4 yards per completion.

After Friday, Opelika is on the other side of a gauntlet that began three weeks prior with Central. They head into a final three-game stretch with a chance to solidify their playoff standing, if not improve it.

First up is a 1-5 Smiths Station at home, then a hosting of Enterprise, which sits directly behind the Bulldogs in the 7A-2 standings. The final contest will be Opelika’s toughest, as it’ll head on the road to play a Dothan squad that lost to Central on Friday and now sits in a tie for third place with the Bulldogs.

“We knew what was ahead of us when we were kicked up to 7A,” Speakman said. “These kids know we're the fifth-smallest school in 7A, but we've got to go toe to toe with the biggest schools in the state and that's just part of it. It's something we don't control, so we're gonna come out and fight every week and do the best we can.

“It’s all we can do.”