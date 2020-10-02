Opelika looks to clean mistakes against Russell County

After falling to Central-Phenix City in a thriller, Opelika is focused on improving the little things in its Region 2-6A matchup tonight with Russell County.
Both losses this season for the Bulldogs (3-2 overall, 3-0 in region) have come against Class 7A schools, and head coach Erik Speakman believes his team is better off for playing those games.
“When you play people that are good, it always gives you a way to evaluate your team against quality competition, whether you win or lose,” he said.
One of his takeaways from last week’s game against Central was that his Bulldogs made “too many small mistakes” that ultimately cost them the game against a quality opponent.
One of those mistakes ended the game for Opelika. After falling behind Central 21-3 in the third quarter, Opelika refused to go down without a fight, scoring the next 16 points. The Bulldogs had the ball with a chance to go win the game late in the fourth, before the team’s second turnover of the day ended the drive.
“When you play a team like that, you come out of it feeling like if you don’t make those mistakes, you win the game,” he said. “That can only do your team better once you get closer to the playoff.”
The playoffs are where Opelika wants to be, now tied atop their region standings with Lee-Montgomery after winning the region a year ago.
This week of practice has given the Bulldogs a change to address some of the problems that have plagued them through the first six weeks of the season.
“This week was more about Opelika and getting some of the problems fixed that we've had to address,” Speakman said. “So, we worked hard on that this week and really just fixing some of the things that have given us problems this season so far through six games.”
Opelika’s opponent Russell County (0-5, 0-3) has played only one game this season, with the other four losses on the ledger coming by way of forfeit over COVID-19 concerns.
Speakman said the Bulldogs aren’t worried about the lack of film on a team this deep in the season and are treating it the way they scout their Week 1 or Week 2 opponents.
“For us, when you play your first game, where you get a film from last season or you’re playing your Week 2 opponent and you only have one thing to go off of … that's kind of how we've treated this week,” Speakman said.
One thing that stood out to Speakman was how good Russell County does spreading the ball around. He highlighted running backs A’zayvier Lokey and Jabarrie Jordan as players that stood out on film.
The matchup with Russell County will give Opelika a chance to address the mistakes they’ve been making and to keep moving forward as a team.
“We need to come out against Russell County and fix all the problems that we've had, but you know, if we're not fixing the problems that have given us trouble through the first six games, then you know we can't go forward.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!