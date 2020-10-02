Opelika looks to clean mistakes against Russell County

This week of practice has given the Bulldogs a change to address some of the problems that have plagued them through the first six weeks of the season.

“This week was more about Opelika and getting some of the problems fixed that we've had to address,” Speakman said. “So, we worked hard on that this week and really just fixing some of the things that have given us problems this season so far through six games.”

Opelika’s opponent Russell County (0-5, 0-3) has played only one game this season, with the other four losses on the ledger coming by way of forfeit over COVID-19 concerns.

Speakman said the Bulldogs aren’t worried about the lack of film on a team this deep in the season and are treating it the way they scout their Week 1 or Week 2 opponents.

“For us, when you play your first game, where you get a film from last season or you’re playing your Week 2 opponent and you only have one thing to go off of … that's kind of how we've treated this week,” Speakman said.

One thing that stood out to Speakman was how good Russell County does spreading the ball around. He highlighted running backs A’zayvier Lokey and Jabarrie Jordan as players that stood out on film.