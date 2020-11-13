Opelika meets Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa for playoff showdown

Over the past four seasons, Opelika had made it to at least the quarterfinals of the 6A playoffs.
The Bulldogs have their chance at making that mark again with a win tonight — though they have sights set even further than that.
This year they have their eyes on winning the first state title in program history, to do so they will have to win four more games against tough opponents.
Opelika (8-2) opened the Class 6A postseason with a 51-28 victory over Wetumpka and the Bulldogs will now turn their attention to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) in their second-round matchup Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Despite the Bulldogs coming into the game on a five-game winning streak, they are focused on improving themselves and fixing the mistakes from the week before more than who they are set to play.
“Our focus this time of year, believe it or not, is on Opelika,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “It’s continuing to make sure we are getting better and fixing the little mistakes that you made from the previous week. You continue to run the other teams’ plays on offense and defense but you’re really more focused on making sure that you are getting better and fixing the minor mistakes you made the week before.”
Speakman knows the Bulldogs will face a tough Hillcrest team, which has won five of its last six games with one win and the lone loss coming via forfeit.
He complimented Hillcrest head coach Sam Adams on operating a good offense. Speakman highlighted the play of quarterback Ethan Crawford, who he said does a good job of getting the ball to his playmakers at receiver in Andre Siler, Terrance Callaway and Anthony Myers Jr. and running backs Tyler Smith and Marcus Wilkins.
On defense he is impressed by their defensive line, saying they have players all over the place.
Facing a good defensive line will not be something new to the Bulldogs according to Speakman who added it seems like everyone they play has a good defensive line and they are used to playing a strong unit up front which could help in this matchup.
On offense, Opelika will be looking to get off to another hot start like they did against Wetumpka, taking a 21-0 lead just four minutes into the game.
“Any week you play you’re hoping to get off to a start like we did last week, that kind of stuns the other team when you can do that, especially when you score on offense, defense and special teams. Four minutes into the game and you’re up 21-nothing; that kind of takes the air out of the balloon from the other team, especially in the playoffs.”
It’s not a secret what the Bulldogs want to do on the offensive end: They want to hand the ball off to running back Eric Watts and take shots down the field with quarterback Malik Finley when they are open.
Just because other teams know what’s coming doesn’t mean they have had success stopping it, as Watts has powered Opelika to a one-seed in the playoffs and has them on the hunt for their first-ever state title.
The road, first, goes through Hillcrest tonight in Opelika.
