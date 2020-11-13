Opelika meets Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa for playoff showdown

He complimented Hillcrest head coach Sam Adams on operating a good offense. Speakman highlighted the play of quarterback Ethan Crawford, who he said does a good job of getting the ball to his playmakers at receiver in Andre Siler, Terrance Callaway and Anthony Myers Jr. and running backs Tyler Smith and Marcus Wilkins.

On defense he is impressed by their defensive line, saying they have players all over the place.

Facing a good defensive line will not be something new to the Bulldogs according to Speakman who added it seems like everyone they play has a good defensive line and they are used to playing a strong unit up front which could help in this matchup.

On offense, Opelika will be looking to get off to another hot start like they did against Wetumpka, taking a 21-0 lead just four minutes into the game.

“Any week you play you’re hoping to get off to a start like we did last week, that kind of stuns the other team when you can do that, especially when you score on offense, defense and special teams. Four minutes into the game and you’re up 21-nothing; that kind of takes the air out of the balloon from the other team, especially in the playoffs.”