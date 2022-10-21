Opelika misses playoffs with heartbreaking loss to Dothan

With half of its games decided by a single possession, Opelika’s first season after moving up to Class 7A football was filled with drama.

The finale was no different, as Opelika’s 14-7 loss at Dothan came down to the Bulldogs’ final offensive play of the game — a Hail Mary attempt from Roman Gagliano that was intercepted just short of the end zone.

In a season that started with a thrilling 29-28 win over Callaway (Ga.) and featured an overtime upset of potential region champion Central-Phenix City, the Bulldogs went down to the wire in a game they needed to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

As heard on WKKR 97.7 FM on Friday night, Opelika’s Kaden Cooper scored a 25-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the game. The Bulldogs had multiple chances to add onto the lead, but a large number of penalties killed their scoring opportunities on multiple occasions.

“As always, our kids fought,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman told WKKR after the game. “I really don’t know what to say, because of what happened on the field that we could not control. I thought our kids in the second half, at least, didn’t let it bother them.”

Dothan didn’t tie the game until its final drive of the second quarter, converting on a fourth-and-short and scoring a risky rushing touchdown with just seconds on the clock and no timeouts left.

The two offenses traded possessions for most of the second half, as neither side found a way to capitalize on good field position or defensive penalties from the other side.

“I’m super proud of how we fought and played,” Speakman said. “This game, we have a shot to score and tie it. The Enterprise game, we could get it down, but we could just never find that one play.”

Opelika defensive end Brenton Williams landed on the ball in Bulldogs territory for a clutch fumble recovery with 4:14 left in a tie game. But Dothan came up with an interception a few plays later and scored on a long touchdown run with 2:12 remaining.

Opelika’s offense fought all the way to the very end, moving the chains several times to set up one last heave from Gagliano, who was playing through an Achilles injury.

The host Wolves came down with the Hail Mary, though, preserving their playoff hopes and ending the ones for the visiting Bulldogs.

With an open date next week, Opelika’s season is officially over. The Bulldogs went 5-5 overall and 4-4 in the region in their first year after reclassification. This will be the first time that Opelika misses the playoffs since 2009.

“What I see right now is a bunch of seniors that fought and bled, and they’re crying on this field out here tonight,” Speakman said. “That’s probably something that we need to be proud of. In the grand scheme of things, this is high school football. ... We want to win, but we want to create and build young men. Our coaches did a great job of that.

“This was a great group of seniors that got thrown into something that they couldn’t control by getting kicked up (in classification). But they fought every week and played as hard as they could for Opelika.”