Opelika moves up to No. 3 in state rankings as rivalry looms

Reinforce the stands at Duck Samford Stadium.

The rivalry game between Opelika and Auburn High could be top-five showdown—and it’s sure to be the hottest ticket in town.

Opelika is up to No. 3 in the latest Class 7A rankings by the ASWA, one of seven area teams ranked in the latest poll released Wednesday morning.

Opelika moved up after upsetting then-No. 1 Central-Phenix City in an epic overtime win last Friday in Bulldog Stadium. Quarterback Roman Gagliano led the Bulldog offense through nerve-wracking moments. Jakori Thornton and Kaden Cooper both scored touchdowns at running back in place of injured starter Calvin Hughley.

Jaclarence Perry made a big interception in the first half of overtime before Johnni Cesena hit the game-winning field goal. Opelika continues its season Friday playing at Prattville.

Central slid to No. 4 while the team that moved into the No. 1 spot was none other an Opelika rival Auburn High. The Bulldogs and Tigers each have two games to play before their annual rivalry meeting on Sept. 30 at Auburn High’s Duck Samford.

Elsewhere, Loachapoka cracked the top 10 in the Class 1A rankings, moving up to No. 10 after being unranked in the previous poll. Loachapoka is off to a 4-0 start to the season.

Lanett, perennial contenders in Class 2A, is ranked No. 6 in the newest Class 2A poll.

Lee-Scott stayed put at No. 5 in the AISA rankings, after impressing with three blowout wins in a 3-0 start. The Warriors host No. 6 Glenwood this week in their own big rivalry showdown.

STATE RANKINGS This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points: CLASS 7A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Auburn (18); 4-0; 233 2. Fairhope (1); 4-0; 155 3. Opelika; 4-0; 145 4. Central-Phenix City; 3-1; 126 5. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-1; 124 6. Hoover; 3-1; 119 7. Thompson (1); 2-2; 116 8. Bob Jones; 3-1; 55 9. Enterprise; 2-2; 41 10. Dothan; 3-1; 18 Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Co. (3-1) 5, Foley (2-2) 2, Sparkman (3-1) 1. CLASS 6A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 4-0; 240 2. Mountain Brook; 4-0; 176 3. Saraland; 4-0; 161 4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 4-0; 137 5. Theodore; 4-0; 121 6. Hartselle; 4-0; 86 7. Gardendale; 2-1; 74 8. Pinson Valley; 1-2; 54 9. Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 35 10. Benjamin Russell; 3-0; 19 Others receiving votes: Briarwood (2-2) 7, Carver-Montgomery (3-0) 6, Center Point (4-0) 6, Decatur (4-0) 3, Helena (3-1) 3, Homewood (3-1) 3, Oxford (3-1) 3, Spanish Fort (2-2) 3, McGill-Toolen (1-2) 2, Pike Road (2-2) 1. CLASS 5A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. UMS-Wright (20); 4-0; 240 2. Leeds; 4-0; 162 3. Ramsay; 3-1; 147 4. Guntersville; 4-0; 143 5. Moody; 4-0; 100 6. Pleasant Grove; 2-1; 99 7. Gulf Shores; 3-1; 79 8. Vigor; 3-1; 63 9. Eufaula; 3-0; 59 10. Arab; 4-0; 35 Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (2-1) 4, Headland (3-1) 4, Beauregard (4-0) 2, Alexandria (1-2) 1, Demopolis (3-1) 1, Faith-Mobile (2-1) 1. CLASS 4A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 4-0; 223 2. Handley (4); 4-0; 183 3. Andalusia; 4-0; 158 4. Northside; 4-0; 135 5. Oneonta; 4-0; 117 6. Anniston; 4-0; 111 7. Montgomery Aca.; 3-1; 62 8. Orange Beach; 2-0; 48 9. Jacksonville; 2-2; 26 10. Priceville; 4-0; 20 Others receiving votes: Cherokee Co. (3-1) 18, Bayside Aca. (4-0) 8, Deshler (4-0) 8, Etowah (3-1) 8, T.R. Miller (3-1) 6, West Morgan (4-0) 5, Rogers (4-0) 3, American Chr. (3-1) 1. CLASS 3A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Piedmont (16); 2-1; 220 2. Mars Hill Bible (2); 3-1; 165 3. St. James; 3-1; 144 4. Gordo (1); 3-1; 133 5. Opp; 3-1; 110 6. Mobile Chr.; 3-1; 102 7. Winfield; 2-1; 78 8. Straughn; 3-0; 71 9. Houston Aca.; 3-0; 52 10. Thomasville; 3-0; 26 Others receiving votes: Dadeville (1 first-place vote) (3-0) 14, Fayette Co. (4-0) 11, Excel (2-1) 4, Trinity (3-1) 4, Lauderdale Co. (3-1) 3, Walter Wellborn (2-1) 2, Alabama Chr. (1-2) 1. CLASS 2A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Fyffe (20); 3-0; 240 2. Highland Home; 4-0; 180 3. Ariton; 3-1; 155 4. Pisgah; 3-0; 132 5. B.B. Comer; 3-1; 86 6. Aliceville; 3-1; 81 7. G.W. Long; 2-1; 71 8. Lanett; 2-2; 49 9. Clarke Co.; 1-2; 45 10. J.U. Blacksher; 3-1; 44 Others receiving votes: Isabella (3-0) 17, Cleveland (2-1) 11, Vincent (4-0) 10, Reeltown (2-1) 6, Tanner (3-1) 6, Hatton (3-0) 5, Lamar Co. (3-1) 2. CLASS 1A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Elba (13); 4-0; 219 2. Leroy (7); 3-0; 201 3. Linden; 4-0; 142 4. Brantley; 3-1; 137 5. Sweet Water; 2-1; 112 6. Valley Head; 3-0; 89 7. Pickens Co.; 3-1; 82 8. Spring Garden; 3-1; 71 9. Meek; 4-0; 39 10. Loachapoka; 4-0; 15 Others receiving votes: Georgiana (4-0) 10, Millry (3-1) 8, Cedar Bluff (3-1) 7, Wadley (2-2) 6, Decatur Heritage (2-2) 1, Lynn (2-1) 1. AISA Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Autauga Aca. (17); 3-0; 230 2. Patrician (1); 3-0; 176 3. Macon-East; 4-0; 155 4. Jackson Aca. (1); 4-0; 131 5. Lee-Scott (1); 3-0; 129 6. Glenwood; 2-2; 112 7. Lowndes Aca.; 2-1; 81 8. Clarke Prep; 2-1; 52 9. Chambers Aca.; 2-2; 47 10. Crenshaw Chr.; 2-1; 15 Others receiving votes: Banks Aca. (2-1) 6, Edgewood (1-2) 5, Monroe Aca. (2-2) 1.