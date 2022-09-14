 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Opelika moves up to No. 3 in state rankings as rivalry looms

Opelika vs Central 9.9.22

Opelika’s Jaclarence Perry (10) celebrates after intercepting a pass at the goal line in overtime against Central last Friday in Bulldog Stadium.

 Adam Sparks,

Reinforce the stands at Duck Samford Stadium.

The rivalry game between Opelika and Auburn High could be top-five showdown—and it’s sure to be the hottest ticket in town.

Opelika is up to No. 3 in the latest Class 7A rankings by the ASWA, one of seven area teams ranked in the latest poll released Wednesday morning.

Opelika moved up after upsetting then-No. 1 Central-Phenix City in an epic overtime win last Friday in Bulldog Stadium. Quarterback Roman Gagliano led the Bulldog offense through nerve-wracking moments. Jakori Thornton and Kaden Cooper both scored touchdowns at running back in place of injured starter Calvin Hughley.

Jaclarence Perry made a big interception in the first half of overtime before Johnni Cesena hit the game-winning field goal. Opelika continues its season Friday playing at Prattville.

Central slid to No. 4 while the team that moved into the No. 1 spot was none other an Opelika rival Auburn High. The Bulldogs and Tigers each have two games to play before their annual rivalry meeting on Sept. 30 at Auburn High’s Duck Samford.

Elsewhere, Loachapoka cracked the top 10 in the Class 1A rankings, moving up to No. 10 after being unranked in the previous poll. Loachapoka is off to a 4-0 start to the season.

Lanett, perennial contenders in Class 2A, is ranked No. 6 in the newest Class 2A poll.

Lee-Scott stayed put at No. 5 in the AISA rankings, after impressing with three blowout wins in a 3-0 start. The Warriors host No. 6 Glenwood this week in their own big rivalry showdown.

