Opelika races past Valley for area win
Girls Basketball

The Opelika girls basketball team powered past Valley 58-17 on Thursday night to move to 2-1 in Area 4-6A.

Kaitlyn Bryant led Opleika’s scorers with 14 points. Haley Sanders scored 12 points and Cherdi Daniels added 10 points to make for three Bulldogs in double figures.

Opelika is now 6-7 overall.

Opelika next plays LaFayette on Friday at home.

