Opelika races past Valley for area win

The Opelika girls basketball team powered past Valley 58-17 on Thursday night to move to 2-1 in Area 4-6A.
Kaitlyn Bryant led Opleika’s scorers with 14 points. Haley Sanders scored 12 points and Cherdi Daniels added 10 points to make for three Bulldogs in double figures.
Opelika is now 6-7 overall.
Opelika next plays LaFayette on Friday at home.
