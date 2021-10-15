Opelika races past Valley, wins third straight region championship

Opelika is king of its region once again.

The Bulldogs clinched the Region 2-6A championship with a 35-0 win over Valley on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

The region championship marks three straight for Opelika under head coach Erik Speakman.

“Our kids take a lot of pride in playing really hard in every game, but especially these region games,” Speakman said. “We challenged them tonight to, ‘Let’s go out here and wrap this region championship up.’”

Opelika moves to 6-3 on the season and 6-0 in the region. The Bulldogs hold a one-game lead over second-place Sidney Lanier in the region standings and hold the tiebreaker with only one region game left to play.

In front of a raucous home crowd, the Bulldogs fed off that energy all evening and dominated on both sides of the ball.

Opelika’s defense forced and recovered three fumbles. Surrounded by a swarm of teammates in the backfield, linebacker Tay Gay scooped up Opelika’s third recovered fumble and didn’t look back as he ran it all the way into the end zone for a defensive score.

Along with the three takeaways, the defense held Valley scoreless for the entire game.