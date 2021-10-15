Opelika races past Valley, wins third straight region championship

Opelika is king of its region once again.
The Bulldogs clinched the Region 2-6A championship with a 35-0 win over Valley on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
The region championship marks three straight for Opelika under head coach Erik Speakman.
“Our kids take a lot of pride in playing really hard in every game, but especially these region games,” Speakman said. “We challenged them tonight to, ‘Let’s go out here and wrap this region championship up.’”
Opelika moves to 6-3 on the season and 6-0 in the region. The Bulldogs hold a one-game lead over second-place Sidney Lanier in the region standings and hold the tiebreaker with only one region game left to play.
In front of a raucous home crowd, the Bulldogs fed off that energy all evening and dominated on both sides of the ball.
Opelika’s defense forced and recovered three fumbles. Surrounded by a swarm of teammates in the backfield, linebacker Tay Gay scooped up Opelika’s third recovered fumble and didn’t look back as he ran it all the way into the end zone for a defensive score.
Along with the three takeaways, the defense held Valley scoreless for the entire game.
“I thought we flew around the ball,” Speakman said. “It was a couple of times that we didn’t fit up the run very well, but we got that fixed at halftime. We gave up some big runs to the kids, but we also forced a fumble on two of those plays. Looks like our turnover circuit on Tuesday paid off.”
On the offensive side of the ball for Opelika, quarterback Roman Gagliano powered the offense as he tossed two touchdowns in the second quarter to help Opelika pull away. In three quarters of work, Gagliano was 8-of-11 with 165 passing yards and two touchdowns.
“I thought Roman played really well,” Speakman said. “We’re starting to add a little bit to the offense for him just being a sophomore. We’re kind of bringing him along a little bit but he’s gotten to the point where he’s throwing the ball so well that it allows us to do some things.”
Opelika added two rushing touchdowns as running back Kaden Cooper and wide receiver Javvontay Conner both muscled their way into the end zone on short yardage situations.
Opelika will travel to face Park Crossing next Friday in the Bulldogs’ final game of the season. Valley falls to 3-5 and is 1-5 in region play. They’ll wrap up the season at home in a region game against Lee-Montgomery next Friday.
“Now that we’ve wrapped up the region and the game next week doesn’t matter, as far as the standings go, we can’t take a week off and then expect to play well once the playoffs start,” Speakman said. “We’ve got to continue to get better every week that way we’re playing our best football that first weekend of November.”
Opelika 35, Valley 0
OPE – 7 14 14 0 – 35
VAL – 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
OPE – Jamori Thomas 5 run (kick good), 6:17
Second quarter
OPE – Javvontay Conner 22 pass from Roman Gagliano (kick good), 9:01
OPE – Shawn Jones 92 pass from Gagliano (kick good), 5:44
Third quarter
OPE – Kaden Cooper 1 run (kick good), 7:49
OPE – Tay Gay recovers fumble 25 (kick good), 6:23