Opelika, Reeltown make moves in ASWA poll

Last Thursday and Friday’s high school football action saw some big moments for several local teams, with Reeltown and Opelika being at the forefront of those squads. As a result, the Bulldogs and the Gators were big winners in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s poll this week.
Reeltown and Opelika were two of the eight local teams ranked for the second straight week but were two of the big winners among the movers up and down the poll. The Rebels shot up five spots to No. 4 in Class 3A after beating Tallassee 27-21, while Opelika moved up two spots to No. 4 in 6A after beating Stanhope Elmore 20-17 in a jamboree.
Glenwood was another local team to move up after last week. The Gators gained one spot to sit at No. 2 in the AISA after topping preseason No. 2 Bessemer Academy 37-25.
Five other teams found themselves in the rankings this week. Central-Phenix City dropped two spots to No. 4 in 7A after losing to Hoover 45-35, Auburn stayed steady at No. 5 after beating Park Crossing 46-28, Lanett remained at No. 2 in 2A after defeating Georgiana 47-0, Notasulga remained No. 8 in 1A after not playing and Chambers Academy moved up one spot to No. 3 in the AISA.
The ASWA high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 1-0; 276
2. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 196
3. Hoover; 1-0; 195
4. Central-Phenix City; 0-1; 143
5. Auburn; 1-0; 141
6. Fairhope; 1-0; 120
7. Prattville; 1-0; 62
8. Dothan; 0-0; 56
9. James Clemens; 0-1; 39
10. Austin; 1-0; 32
Others receiving votes: Spain Park (1-0) 20, Daphne (1-0) 16, Oak Mountain (1-0) 6, Theodore (0-1) 3, Vestavia Hills (0-1) 3, Enterprise (0-0) 2, Gadsden City (1-0) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (14); 1-0; 248
2. Oxford (7); 0-1; 214
3. Blount (1); 0-1; 159
4. Opelika; 0-0; 150
5. McGill-Toolen (1); 0-0; 135
6. Pinson Valley; 0-1; 113
7. Eufaula; 1-0; 97
8. Clay-Chalkville; 1-0; 75
9. Gardendale; 1-0; 51
10. Saraland; 1-0; 44
Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (0-0) 10, Spanish Fort (0-1) 6, Briarwood (1-0) 5, Park Crossing (0-1) 2, Stanhope Elmore (1-0) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (18); 1-0; 259
2. Pleasant Grove (4); 0-0; 213
3. St. Paul's (1); 1-0; 188
4. Ramsay; 1-0; 165
5. UMS-Wright; 1-0; 126
6. Faith-Mobile; 1-0; 103
7. Guntersville; 0-0; 92
8. Alexandria; 0-0; 52
9. Fairview; 1-0; 43
10. Andalusia; 0-1; 30
Others receiving votes: Pike Road (1-0) 24, Center Point (1-0) 10, Fairfield (0-0) 6.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (16); 1-0; 251
2. Bibb Co. (5); 1-0; 210
3. Vigor (1); 1-0; 181
4. Jacksonville (1); 1-0; 152
5. Deshler; 0-0; 130
6. Gordo; 1-0; 107
7. Madison Co.; 1-0; 96
8. Madison Aca.; 0-0; 60
9. Etowah; 0-1; 53
10. Williamson; 1-0; 28
Others receiving votes: Good Hope (1-0) 15, Cherokee Co. (1-0) 9, Anniston (0-1) 7, Jackson (1-0) 3, Mobile Chr. (0-0) 3, Geneva (0-1) 2, Priceville (0-0) 2, St. James (0-1) 1, Wilson (1-0) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (21); 0-0; 270
2. Fyffe (2); 1-0; 213
3. Walter Wellborn; 1-0; 166
4. Reeltown; 1-0; 144
5. Pike Co.; 0-0; 128
6. Flomaton; 1-0; 81
7. T.R. Miller; 0-1; 76
8. Catholic-Montgomery; 0-1; 61
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 0-1; 58
10. Ohatchee; 1-0; 42
Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (0-1) 30, Opp (1-0) 24, Collinsville (1-0) 7, Montgomery Aca. (1-0) 5, Bayside Aca. (1-0) 4, New Brockton (0-0) 1, Thomasville (0-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (18); 0-0; 260
2. Lanett (4); 1-0; 216
3. Randolph Co. (1); 0-0; 175
4. Red Bay; 1-0; 138
5. Mars Hill Bible; 0-1; 129
6. Ariton; 1-0; 118
7. Luverne; 1-0; 82
8. G.W. Long; 0-0; 81
9. Spring Garden; 0-0; 50
10. Elba; 1-0; 23
Others receiving votes: Clarke Co. (0-0) 22, North Sand Mountain (0-0) 6, Addison (0-1) 4, Falkville (1-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 2, Aliceville (0-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (18); 0-0; 259
2. Sweet Water (3); 0-0; 210
3 (tie). Maplesville (2); 1-0; 177
3 (tie). Pickens Co.; 0-0; 177
5. Linden; 0-0; 133
6. Cedar Bluff; 0-0; 106
7. Decatur Heritage; 0-1; 93
8. Notasulga; 0-0; 79
9. Marengo; 0-0; 42
10. Fruitdale; 0-0; 18
Others receiving votes: Donoho (0-0) 7, Valley Head (1-0) 7, Hubbertville (0-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1, Woodland (1-0) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (21); 0-0; 270
2. Glenwood (1); 1-0; 209
3. Chambers Aca.; 1-0; 172
4. Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 151
5. Pike Liberal Arts; 0-0; 120
6. Escambia Aca.; 1-0; 113
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-0; 91
8. Monroe Aca. (1); 0-0; 83
9. Edgewood; 1-0; 70
10. Jackson Aca.; 1-0; 27
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (0-0) 4, Sparta (0-0) 1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!