Opelika rolls over Russell County

Opelika came into the game looking to clean up the mistakes that have held them back through the first six weeks of the season, and the Bulldogs accomplished that with a dominant 49-7 region win over Russell County on Friday night.

Opelika (4-2, 4-0 Region 2-6A) had limited information to work with regarding Russell County, as the Warriors have only played one game this season — but that wasn’t a problem for the Bulldogs, as they raced to an early lead and never looked back.

The Opelika offense scored touchdowns on each of its first six drives of the game and averaged nearly 11 yards a play in the first half, and was matched by the Bulldogs’ defense. The defense forced six straight punts and a turnover to start the game.

The Bulldogs held Russell County (0-6, 0-4 Region 2-6A) to just one first down and to minus-34 yards in the first half thanks to a defensive line which allowed few holes to open up and got immediate pressure whenever Russell County attempted to pass.

“That’s where our bread is buttered here at Opelika, that defensive line,” head coach Erik Speakman said. “Coach (Kenneth) Prescott and Jimmy Johnson do a great job and we have some really good players upfront so that’s going to be the name of the game for us every week.”