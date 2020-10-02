Opelika rolls over Russell County

Opelika came into the game looking to clean up the mistakes that have held them back through the first six weeks of the season, and the Bulldogs accomplished that with a dominant 49-7 region win over Russell County on Friday night.
Opelika (4-2, 4-0 Region 2-6A) had limited information to work with regarding Russell County, as the Warriors have only played one game this season — but that wasn’t a problem for the Bulldogs, as they raced to an early lead and never looked back.
The Opelika offense scored touchdowns on each of its first six drives of the game and averaged nearly 11 yards a play in the first half, and was matched by the Bulldogs’ defense. The defense forced six straight punts and a turnover to start the game.
The Bulldogs held Russell County (0-6, 0-4 Region 2-6A) to just one first down and to minus-34 yards in the first half thanks to a defensive line which allowed few holes to open up and got immediate pressure whenever Russell County attempted to pass.
“That’s where our bread is buttered here at Opelika, that defensive line,” head coach Erik Speakman said. “Coach (Kenneth) Prescott and Jimmy Johnson do a great job and we have some really good players upfront so that’s going to be the name of the game for us every week.”
Special teams chipped in as well, as the Bulldogs recovered a squib kick after their first touchdown to set up the second one and returned a punt for a touchdown.
Running back Eric Watts has shined like a star for Opelika he showed that ability again early against Russell County.
Malik Finley was able to throw it just outside the reach of a Russell County defensive back and Watts did the rest, beating everyone to the end zone and giving Opelika a 7-0 lead with 8:49 to play in the first quarter.
After the Bulldogs recovered the kickoff, Watts flashed that ability again, taking the first play from scrimmage to the left, breaking one tackle and juking another before scampering into the end zone for his second touchdown in just nine seconds of game clock.
The next two drives were all about Finley as he threw for two more long touchdowns. The first one came on third-and-long when Grady Bynum slipped by the Russell County defense and Finley found him for the 34-yard score. After the defense forced another punt, Finley connected with Kaden Cooper for the longest play of the game, a 60-yard touchdown which put Opelika up 28-0 with 11:48 to go in the second quarter.
It was the special teams’ time to shine on the next drive, as they pinned Russell County at their own 18-yard line on the kickoff and after a three-and-out Jarell Stinson returned the punt 25 yards for the touchdown.
The early onslaught allowed Opelika to get some valuable playing time for its backups, who could be called upon with little notice due to COVID-19.
“We got to play a lot of young kids and backups to get them some Friday night experience,” Speakman said. “This gives them quality reps against a different team. It’s not out here at practice but on a Friday night in front of a crowd, so that’s really good for us.”
It may have been different people making the plays, but Opelika kept making plays even after the changes. JD Tolbert and Cooper took over for Watts and each finished with a touchdown. Jackson Bates took over for Finley and threw for a touchdown of his own. Despite the changes, Opelika finished with over 300 yards of offense and zero turnovers.
Russell County ended the shutout on their first play from scrimmage of the second half, when quarterback Dammuon Griffin hit Damarious Strong for the 65-yard touchdown. Russell County finished with under 100 yards of offense and one turnover.
Opelika will next face Lee-Montgomery in a battle for first place in the region. Lee-Montgomery fell to Carver-Montgomery 20-15 Friday night.
Russell County 7, Opelika 49
R — 0 0 7 0 — 7
O — 21 28 0 0 — 49
First quarter
O – Eric Watts 48 pass from Malik Finley (XP good), 8:49
O – Watts 16 run (XP good), 8:40
O – Grady Bynum 34 pass from Finley (XP good), 4:56
Second quarter
O – Kaden Cooper 60 pass from Finley (XP good), 11:48
O – Jarell Stinson 25 punt return (XP good), 9:37
O – Lahaina Tolbert 8 run (XP good), 6:02
O – Jayvontay Conner 11 pass from Jackson Bates (XP good), 4:46
Third quarter
R – Damarious Strong 65 pass from Dammuon Griffin (XP good), 7:33
