Opelika runs through Smiths Station for bounce-back win

Opelika football was coming off a tough four-game stretch this week, having eked out a win against a No. 1 Central-Phenix City team before losing three straight.

But the Bulldogs got back in the win column Friday, downing Smiths Station 31-7 at home for their first win since Sept. 9.

“You're in those three games, the ones you lose, you know, a few little things go wrong,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “And I thought it was good tonight. We played pretty much error-free in a lot of areas.”

Opelika (5-3, 4-2 Region 2-7A) played fairly clean, not turning the ball over in a penalty-ridden game (27 combined flags thrown), but the difference for the Bulldogs was their ground game, as they imposed the rushing attack at will.

Seven different Bulldogs recorded a carry and they combined for 210 rush yards on 46 attempts. Sophomore Calvin Hughley logged a team-high 20 touches. He finished with 102 rush yards, as well as a 17-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Roman Gagliano.

Gagliano, who’s led Opelika to victory on multiple occasions this year with his arm, attempted only 14 passes. He finished the night 8-for-14 with 84 yards and two total touchdowns.

“What we saw in the way that Smiths was kind of searching on defense, still trying to figure out a way to stop people,” Speakman said, “We just felt like it was a good week to kind of work on a lot of our run game that we haven't been very successful at in the last three weeks, obviously.”

The Bulldogs again returned to Makai Simpson and Jakori Thornton as options on the ground. The duo combined for 68 yards on 19 attempts, with Thornton scoring a touchdown.

Opelika also created mistakes from Smiths Station (1-6, 1-4 Region 2-7A), as the Bulldogs success were bookended by interceptions, the first of which was a pick six from JC Perry that was returned 50-plus yards for a game-tying touchdown at the end of the first quarter.

The second interception came with less than two minutes left, as Coleman Massey picked off Smiths Station quarterback Jackson Greer over the middle.

The doesn’t lighten up for Opelika as it heads into these final two weeks, despite its breezy win Friday. Before closing out the season at Dothan, it’ll host an Enterprise squad that’s won three of its last four.

“We've played (Enterprise coach Ben Blackmon) I guess three times in the past when he was at Spanish Fort. Or four, I guess. Four times,” Speakman said. “It's gonna be a really well-coached football team that has gotten better as the year (has gone on). Honestly, I wish we would have played him early in the year before he got things rolling.”