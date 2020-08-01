Opelika’s Brandon Howard receives first offer

Howard has stayed busy this offseason despite the pandemic, as he has been in the gym with his trainer in the early hours of the morning. Although that time has been limited, he has been eager to make the most of it because he has many goals he still wants to accomplish.

Howard’s big offseason objectives have been improving his body and doing everything he can to make himself an elite player and leader on the court.

“I continue to push myself day in and day out,” Howard said.

Howard explained he was excited about the upcoming season at Opelika, where he’ll be led by first-year head coach Emanuel Brown. Howard anticipates a different playing style this season, and the challenge is just something else that continues to motivate him.

As far as college, Howard said he’ll choose a school that shows the most interest in him, has coaches that build a relationship with himself and his family, and offer a good fit for him both athletically and academically.

Howard’s work at Opelika has not gone unnoticed, and it has paid off with his first scholarship offer. As much as that offer means to him, Howard is still concentrating on getting better and making the most of his senior year with the Bulldogs.

“I’m very ready and focused,” Howard said. “I know that I have to make it great.”

