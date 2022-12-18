Opelika’s Brenton Williams named first-team all-state by ASWA

Opelika’s Brenton Williams has been named first-team all-state at defensive line for Class 7A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The organization released its all-state selections Sunday.
Williams, committed to play at the next level at nearby Auburn University, served as a standout for the Bulldogs on defense in their first year as part of Class 7A.
Williams finished his season with 55 total tackles, ten tackles for loss and four sacks. In five of the team’s 10 games this season, the defense held their opponents to 14 points or less.
Quarterback Roman Gagliano also picked up an honorable mention nod at punter on the all-state team.
In total, 24 players in the wider area were honored on the ASWA’s AHSAA teams, and 16 more were named to the association’s AISA team.
People are also reading…
The ASWA’s finalists for back of the year and lineman of the year awards are planned to be announced next Sunday. Those winners plus the Super All-State honorees and Mr. Football will be named Jan. 12 at a banquet in Montgomery.
The Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team is scheduled to roll out Thursday-Sunday in print and online.