Opelika’s Brooks Bryan commits to Troy

As Opelika catcher Brooks Bryan emerged as a genuine college baseball prospect over the last few years, Bryan has anxiously awaited the coaches at Troy to come calling. The Trojans’ staff finally complied, leading to a big moment for Bryan this week.
Bryan committed to Troy on Monday. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Bryan pledged to play for the Trojans prior to his junior season with the Bulldogs.
First of all I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game i love. Thanks to my family, friends, and coaches for everything. With all that said I am officially committing to Troy University. GO TROJANS!! @TroyTrojansBSB @Gierke12 pic.twitter.com/gl9JUAV40K— brooksbryan16 (@brooksbryan16) September 1, 2020
“It feels amazing just knowing I get the opportunity to play at such a prestigious school like Troy. It is a great baseball program that has a great atmosphere. Every time I'm there it feels like home,” Bryan said. “Ever since I was little, I knew baseball was what I loved. I always wanted to go hit and throw every day and still do. It’s just all paid off.”
Bryan dealt with plenty of adversity during his sophomore season at Opelika but worked his way through it all. He missed several weeks of practice due to the flu and mono, and after a slow start upon his return the left-hander really got rolling.
Bryan had 17 hits, eight doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs with a .415 batting average through 16 games when the season was called off due to the pandemic. Although his spring season was cut short, Bryan was determined to not let up before his summer travel ball season began.
“It was very tough to take because we were getting hot and coming out with very good wins,” Bryan said. “I configured a gym in my basement and worked out there every day and went to hit and do catching drills so during summer ball I could dominate.”
Bryan has been a mainstay for Opelika baseball over the past three years. After playing middle-school ball, the varsity team brought him up to catch some of the team’s playoff games. He earned a starting role during his freshman season and had only taken his game to the next level by the time his sophomore year was called off.
For Opelika head coach Zach Blatt, it’s nearly impossible to quantify how important Bryan has been and still is for the Bulldogs baseball program.
“Number one, I think they’re getting a great kid. He’s a great student. He’s a hard worker. I know he’s a leader for our program. Ultimately, he’s obviously a great baseball player and a powerful left-handed stick,” Blatt said. “He kind of leads the way for that junior group, but our junior group is deep. There’s a lot of talent in that group, and I think having him as a leader on and off the field is what makes the program successful. I’m looking forward to the chance for us to get right back at it.”
Bryan has been relentless in his efforts to show college coaches he belongs at the next level, but just because he’s secured a spot with Troy doesn’t mean he’ll let up anytime soon. He’s handled his business in summer ball and is already looking ahead to the upcoming spring, when he hopes he and the rest of Opelika’s players make a run at the Class 6A championship.
“I’m super excited to play my junior season at Opelika,” Bryan said. “Our goal is to win state, but to do that you have to stick to the process and stay on the grind all the time.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!