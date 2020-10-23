Opelika’s defense shuts down Park Crossing

Opelika closed its regular season with a bang, beating Park Crossing 35-7 in the Bulldogs’ final tune-up before the playoffs.

The Bulldogs defense flexed its muscle again in the victory, not allowing an offensive score for Park Crossing. Opelika sealed up the Region 2-6A championship two weeks ago, and Friday closed league play with a perfect record.

Opelika improves to 7-2 overall and finishes 7-0 in the region on the way into the postseason.

“We pitched another shutout so that’s four games in a row that we’ve given up seven points total,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said after the win. “These guys have really picked it up the last couple of weeks and accepted the challenge that we’ve given them to keep pitching these shutouts.

“We even scored seven tonight,” he said, of his defense.

And that was Opelika’s first. After a few defense-dominated series to start the game, Opelika defensive end Tre’von Moore ran in a 4-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown late in the first quarter to put the Bulldogs ahead.

In the second quarter, the Opelika offense came alive, with a 53-yard pass from senior quarterback Malik Finley setting up a J.D. Tolbert touchdown run that put Opelika up 14-0.