Opelika’s Eric Watts set to shock defenses this fall

Once Opelika running back Eric Watts had the chance to take over as the Bulldogs’ first-string tailback last season, he took off and never looked back. With a year under his belt as Opelika’s top dog, Watts is eager to show that last year he was only getting started.
Watts returns for his senior season after an impressive junior year that started slow but ended so, so strong. After being the breakout back among about five different running backs, Watts was electric and rushed for 1,256 yards — which included 300-yard performances in the playoffs against Hueytown and McAdory — and 14 touchdowns to help Opelika reach the Class 6A semifinals.
Now, Watts is gearing up to hit a higher gear in 2020 and to hopefully lead the Bulldogs to their first state championship in program history.
“Last year for me, it was really good to have a breakout year like that. It really helped me mature and get ready for my senior season,” Watts said. “I’m very excited to get started. Honestly, I didn’t think we would have a season this year because of everything still going on with the pandemic, but I’m really excited we get a chance to go out and play this year.”
Watts came into 2019 as one of several running backs vying for the chance to replace Brantan Barnett, and through the first three games it was still a true battle among the backs to determine who would get the lion’s share of the load. That, however, changed once Watts got rolling in Opelika’s fourth game against Wetumpka.
The Indians and Bulldogs battled back and forth throughout the night, but ultimately Watts’ explosion onto the scene proved too much for the road Wetumpka squad to endure. Watts ran wild to the tune of 28 carries for 237 yards and two touchdowns to help Opelika edge its region foe 33-32.
In Opelika head coach Erik Speakman’s eyes, that performance encapsulated what Watts is able to do with the football that makes him so hard to stop.
“The first thing that stands out (about Eric) is his speed. He’s a really fast player for us. Last year, he ran with a lot more power and was stronger because he spent more time in the weight room going into his junior year,” Speakman said. “As a sophomore he was banged up, and then last year once we got into some of our tougher games he showed he could be a tough runner inside. As the year went along, he pretty much set himself apart as the main guy.”
After a tough loss to Central-Phenix City in which Watts still had 18 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown, Watts kept rolling and Opelika kept winning. The Bulldogs entered the postseason with eight regular-season wins and four in a row, and Watts was determined to keep that pace.
Watts had by then established himself as the first man in a two-headed monster at tailback alongside J.D. Tolbert, and together they helped Opelika make a deep run in the playoffs. The Bulldogs took care of business in the first two rounds before Watts put together yet another standout performance when the Bulldogs traveled to Hueytown for the state quarterfinals.
The talk entering the game was all about Alabama running back commit Roydell Williams on the other side, but Watts was ultimately the one who had the last laugh. Watts ripped off touchdown runs of 61 and 68 yards, cleared the 300-yard mark again and set the pace for the entire offense to help Opelika seal a dominant 45-24 victory.
“That was one of my most exciting games. I felt great that game,” Watts said. “It meant a lot to me, but more importantly it meant a lot because we were in the playoffs and we were advancing forward. It was really a special moment for me.”
Watts played well once again in the state semifinals against Spanish Fort — rushing for 138 yards and two touchdowns — but the Bulldogs came up just short of a title game berth in a 27-24 loss. That defeat has fueled Watts through the offseason, as he’s worked to make sure his senior season features his best work.
Watts explained that not only would he complete the at-home workout the coaches sent him during the stay-at-home period, but after that he would work out with a trainer and lift weights to make sure he wasn’t falling behind. His offseason goals were to get stronger and bulk up, and he said he’s happy with his progress as far as strength and continues to work on adding weight.
Watts’ play last season earned him a scholarship offer from Eastern Kentucky this spring, and he said Murray State and Army are the latest schools showing interest. Speakman believes Watts is a player who was hindered by the lack of a spring in which more college coaches could come around, and the third-year head coach is confident he has more offers to come soon.
“He’s been here for every practice. He’s been on time for every practice. He’s a little bit bigger, so you can tell he’s spent more time during the offseason getting bigger,” Speakman said. “You can tell he’s put in some work on his own as far as building his body and getting thicker and just maintaining his speed. You can tell he’s been out working on that in the time we weren’t able to spend with them.”
Watts will likely be the lead back in a three-man backfield for Opelika featuring Tolbert as well as sophomore Kaden Cooper, the brother of former Opelika lineman and current Duke football player Rakavius Chambers. Even though he may be sharing the load some this season, Watts has high hopes for himself, saying his personal goal is to eclipse 3,000 yards on the ground.
More importantly, Watts explained his primary goals are for he and his teammates to play to their best of their abilities and to win every game in order to give the Bulldogs their first blue-map trophy. Watts explained that accomplishing that feat would mean the world to him, as it would show that the players truly put the city on their backs and gave them an unforgettable year.
Watts wasted little time in proving he was one of the area’s most talent tailbacks, and he spent this offseason determined to accomplish even more in 2020. Now with the season almost here, Watts is set to get started and also offered some words of wisdom to any defenders who dare try to get in his way.
“I’m very ready. I could play this Friday,” Watts said back in July. “You better be either fast, or you better break down and make sure that you get the tackle.”
