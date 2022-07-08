Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson earns first-team preseason All-ACC recognition

Growing into one of the most dazzling return men in the ACC, Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson has eyes across the conference on him going into fall camp.

Stinson at Duke was named this summer first-team kickoff return specialist by on the preseason All-ACC team compiled by Athlon Sports. He’s Duke’s only first-teamer.

The 2020 Opelika High graduate ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns in conference action last season. He led the conference in kickoff returns and kickoff return yards.

In fact, he ranked second in the entire nation in both categories. National leader Alan Lamar of Arkansas State was a departing senior last year, making Stinson the country’s most productive kickoff return man going into the 2022 season.

It was on Nov. 6 against Pitt that Stinson ran back an electrifying 86-yard return at home. He caught the short kick on the run, knifed between would-be tacklers then bolted for the sideline, where he outran the Pitt kicker for the score. Duke was trailing 14-12 at the time and the score gave the Blue Devils a 19-14 lead.

On Nov. 27 against Miami, he repeated the effort, racing in a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He picked his lane charging straight into the coverage team and used his blistering speed to charge past the Hurricanes, breeze by the kicker serving as the last line of defense, and score.

Those head-turning plays have brought him plenty of attention as he’s now picked up preseason All-ACC honors for the trophy case.

Stinson arrived at Duke after being a three-year letterman at Opelika. His senior season in 2019 was a sensational one, as he recorded 67 solo tackles with one sack and one interception and helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 6A state semifinals.

In his final three seasons at Opelika, Stinson had 221 tackles, four interceptions, eight TDs, two forced fumbles and two blocked field goals.

His younger brother Jarell Stinson signed with Ole Miss last December.