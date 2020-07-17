Opelika’s Kris Epperson sees recruitment pick up

Opelika center Kris Epperson wasted little time in proving he was the next in a long line of excellent offensive lineman for the Bulldogs. That strong play hasn’t gone unnoticed, either, as several college coaches have already come calling.

Epperson received a scholarship offer from Sewanee on Tuesday. The 5-foot-10, 286-pound rising senior previously had offers from Huntingdon College and Culver-Stockton College.

“It’s a blessing. Ever since I started playing football I would watch all the big recruits sign somewhere, and I dreamed to be playing at the next level,” Epperson said. “To get this kind of attention means a lot to me because it really showed me that all of those 6 a.m. workouts and Dawg Days in the winter are starting to pay off.

“(Playing college football) would mean everything, to honor my family, come from a football town and show out at the next level.”

Epperson grew up playing offensive guard before being thrown into the fire against Saraland in the state playoffs in 2018. Despite the challenge, Epperson held his own and stayed at center throughout a 2019 season in which Opelika excelled.

With Epperson and his teammates up front blocking, Opelika quarterback Brody Davis threw for over 1,600 yards, running back Eric Watts rushed for 1,256 yards and the Bulldogs won 11 games and reached the Class 6A state semifinals.

“He’s really good in the classroom, is a really smart kid and has a good test score. Then when you turn on his film from last year, his film is really impressive,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “Being the center, it always starts with him. I can’t remember a time when he had a bad snap. He’s not the biggest kid on the field, but he gets in there and does a great job with his snaps and his blocking schemes. He leads everything up front for us.”