Opelika’s Roy Lee Jackson reflects on College Baseball Hall of Fame selection

“I signed an autograph for him and said, 'Now, let me ask you a question: if Jesus was coming through this parking lot and you knew he was going to show up today at the same time, would you still be waiting for him out here in the parking lot?' He didn't say anything,” Jackson said. “One day about 30 years later I'm on my Facebook page, and I get this message. It said, 'Mr. Jackson, I'm that kid you talked to and asked that question out in the parking lot. It always stuck with me, and I never forgot. Because of that, my life has changed since then. I'm a schoolteacher. I'm going to church and am active in church. I just wanted to let you know that question you asked me stayed with me for all of these years. I never forgot it, and it's really changed my life.'”