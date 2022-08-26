Opelika’s second-half effort propels Bulldogs past Jeff Davis

It took about half a game for Opelika to get the big play it needed Friday night.

Holding a one-point lead over Jeff Davis in the second quarter, the Bulldogs got the ball back with 2:23 before intermission and quarterback Roman Gagliano orchestrated on a crucial drive.

The Bulldogs took five plays to go 48 yards, capped by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Gagliano to running back Calvin Hughley for a momentum-shifting score. It proved downhill from there, as Opelika overtook with a commanding second half for a 35-14 win against Jeff Davis — the 600th victory in the program’s history.

“We stalled down here on the first drive, and Jeff Davis did a great job of really pounding us up front until we made a few adjustments,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “ … It was the momentum to get that score (before halftime) to go up, and I guess we pretty much pitched a shutout in the second half.”

Opelika (2-0 overall, 1-0 Region 2-7A) had an efficient night, as the Bulldogs were ultimately out-gained by the Volunteers in both halves. The Bulldogs generated 257 yards of offense while Jeff Davis had 272. But field position was crucial in a second half that saw Opelika out-score its opponent 21-8.

On its four second-half drives, Opelika started an average of 49.5 yards away from the end zone. Jeff Davis started all five of its second-half drives in its own territory, an average of 62.6 yards from a score.

Gagliano had a solid outing, following up last week’s 232-yard performance in a 29-28 comeback win against Callaway (Ga.) with a three-touchdown evening. He went 10-for-19 passing for 101 yards.

“He's a great leader,” Speakman said. “You see that with his poise and presence on the field, and how he handles himself, and some of the things that he allows us to do, because he has such a strong arm and he's a smart quarterback that we can really spread the ball out.”

Gagliano’s first touchdown came on a fourth-and-goal, hitting Tae Gay from seven yards out to give the Bulldogs their first lead, 7-6, with 6:11 left in the first half. Then he found Hughley for the 31-yard slip screen touchdown with less than a minute remaining to go up 14-6. His final pass attempt was also his third touchdown, as he found Bryce Speakman in double coverage for an 18-yard score on a flashy pitch-and-catch.

“We're not isolated, just throwing to one guy,” Speakman said. “We can set some different things up. “He brings a lot that makes us look good as coaches.”

Hughley also had an efficient night out of the backfield, turning 59 yards of offense into two touchdowns.

Speakman said Jeff Davis’ (0-2 overall, 0-1 Region 2-7A) ability to establish the run was what kept the game so close for much of the first half, and that proved to be the Volunteers bread and butter for much of the night.

Of its 272 total yards, Jeff Davis rushed for 253 of them. Two players — DJ Harris and Wendell Powell — generated the bulk of the offense. Powell had a team-leading 19 carries and he didn’t generate any negative plays, rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown. Harris had 145 yards on 15 attempts, including runs of 41 and 46 yards.

“It was a great effort, man, but I think we had about eight to 10 players where we’re killing ourselves right now, making mistakes, Jeff Davis head coach Rory Bell said.

In total the Volunteers racked up 11 penalties to Opelika’s three.

Next week, Opelika heads to the Capitol City to play Lee-Montgomery, and Jeff Davis will face Sidney Lanier at home.