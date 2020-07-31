Opelika’s Tori Roberts receives first scholarship offer

“He’s had a really great summer through what we’ve done so far. Hopefully, that will carry on over into the fall.”

Roberts said it meant a lot to him to play such an important role on last year’s defense, adding that he always wanted to be a player that people could depend on. He proved as much through the Bulldogs’ run to the state semifinals, and the expectations are even higher in 2020.

Roberts will be counted on more in part because the Bulldogs lost several secondary members from last fall, including Duke signee Jaylen Stinson. Roberts said he learned a lot from Stinson, adding that the newest Blue Devil showed him to never give up when things aren’t going his way and to do whatever it takes to find a way to win.

Roberts took that mantra to heart this offseason when he, like so many football players across the country, was forced to handle workouts on his own during the pandemic. He said his major focus was on improving his man-defense ability as well as his speed, and he spent most of his time away from the team running on the field and going through one-on-one drills with some of his Opelika teammates.