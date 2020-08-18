Opelika’s Will Beams draws college interest before senior season

Will Beams has made a habit of coming through when the Opelika Bulldogs have needed him. He plans to continue that play starting on Friday when Opelika opens the season, and it appears college coaches expect him to do it at the next level, too.
Beams picked up a scholarship offer from Huntingdon College last Tuesday. It was the second offer for the 6-foot-2, 190-pound rising senior, who picked up an offer from Sewanee over the summer.
“It’s very exciting,” Beams said about his latest offer. “As a kid I grew up watching football and always dreamed of playing college football. I’m very grateful to have these opportunities to play at the next level.”
Beams was part of a loaded receiving corps during the 2019 season. The lone junior playing alongside three experienced seniors, he still managed to come through in clutch situations for the Bulldogs and ended the season with 11 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown. Beams was part of an offense that averaged 109 passing yards per game and helped guide Opelika to the state semifinals.
For Opelika head coach Erik Speakman, Beams is a player who consistently did his job in 2019 and will likely have much more responsibility this fall.
“Last year he was kind of a role player. We had Marien (Warner), Omar (Holloway) and Jamius (Mitchell), so Will was kind of that fourth guy that people kind of forget about when they were trying to defend our passing game last year. He was really big for us then, but then this year he’ll be even more important,” Speakman said. “Will is an extremely hard worker. What they’ll get — whoever signs him — they’ll get probably the smartest person on campus. He’ll be smarter than any coach who coaches him, and he’s smarter than all of us coaches.
“He reminds me a lot of Rakavius Chambers that was here with us a few years ago. He’s constantly studying. His GPA is up in a like a 4.38 range. He’s just a really smart kid, a good kid and a hard worker.”
Beams described his junior season as a special year, and the success Opelika had during it was a motivator going into the offseason. He explained that improving his speed and his route running was a major focus this spring, so much so that he and his fellow receivers often met up with the team’s quarterbacks outside of practice to get even more work in.
Speakman said Beams’ work ethic is one of his greatest traits, and that much was evident during the quarantine period. Beams explained that workout equipment was hard to come by at that point with gyms closed, so he improvised by filling his backpack with textbooks and used it to do lunges, squats and other exercises.
During the quarantine it was tough to find workout equipment due to the gyms being closed, so I had to fill my school backpack with textbooks for weight and do lunges, squats, etc.
It’s that mentality that has made Beams stand out at Opelika, and it’s something he hopes college coaches can recognize as they evaluate his potential fit with their team.
“I am a competitor and a selfless player who is willing to help out the team in any facet where they need help — whether that is through blocking or receiving,” Beams said. “I play for the team and not for myself.”
When it comes to college, Beams explained academics, the football program’s culture and his connection with the coaches are the most important factors. As far as high school is concerned, Beams is aiming high in 2020, saying his goal is to lead the Bulldogs to the state championship game and to help them win it all.
Beams will be relied on heavily as a senior thanks to his experience at receiver — especially since Opelika will be breaking in a new quarterback. It will undoubtedly be a new challenge, but for Beams, it’s just a relief for the football season to finally get here.
“There’s nothing like being under the lights at Bulldog Stadium,” Beams said. “I’m so ready to get started.”
