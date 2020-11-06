Opelika takes on familiar foe to open playoff run

Over the last four years, the Opelika Bulldogs battled with Wetumpka in four games that were all decided by two points or less. Region changes meant Opelika didn’t face the Indians in the regular season, but the Bulldogs will have to beat their former region foe in order to advance in the playoffs.
Opelika (7-2, 7-0) begins the Class 6A postseason with a real challenge tonight when it hosts Wetumpka (5-5, 4-2). The Bulldogs enter the playoffs as a one seed riding a four-game winning streak, while the Indians squeaked into the playoffs by winning two of their last three region games.
The Bulldogs enter the postseason riding high after a strong close to the regular season followed with a bye week last week. The chance to regroup and heal up just before the postseason has worked out well in the past — Opelika reached the state semifinals in 2019 and the quarterfinals in 2018 — and head coach Erik Speakman is hopeful that will again be the case this season.
Speakman was also pleased with the progress this year’s squad has made. After starting the season with a loss to Auburn High, the Bulldogs bounced back and won seven of their next eight games to establish themselves as a 6A state title contender once again.
“You’re able to get some kids rested, and anybody who was injured late in the season, you can hopefully give them some time to heal up and get ready to play in the next — hopefully — five games,” Speakman said. “I feel real good about this group. I think we’ve gotten better as the year has gone along. You know, you’re always wanting to continue to play well going into the playoffs and get better each week. That’s the ultimate goal of every coach and every team.”
Opelika’s progress has been evident through the second half of the season, which has also been the case for quarterback Malik Finley. Finley fought for the starting job and was sidelined for a couple weeks to begin the season but overcame those issues and ultimately cemented himself as the team’s top option.
Speakman explained he’s been pleased with how Finley battled through those potential roadblocks on his way to settling in as the Bulldogs’ top option.
“Mallik’s done a great job for us this year of really improving each week once he became the official starter. It kind of took a little bit different route this year due to a lot of circumstances that were beyond our control,” Speakman said. “He’s really gotten a lot better each week and has really found some chemistry with our receivers. It’s been able to open up our run game due to the fact that we can now throw it down the field.”
Finley and the Bulldogs will try to take the next step and keep their seasons alive against a Wetumpka team that has had its share of ups and downs in 2020 but remains very dangerous.
Speakman knows what to expect when Opelika takes on Wetumpka, saying the Indians always have talented athletes who are well-coached and adding that their offense is always hard to deal with. As far as this year’s team, Speakman pointed out Wetumpka has several different dangerous playmakers including quarterback Robert Rose, who Speakman felt gives the Indians a more potent passing attack than the Indians have had in year’s past.
Speakman also complimented Wetumpka running back Jadeyn Peterson, receivers Rudarius Anthony, Dorion Jackson and Tavares Murphy on offense along with linebacker Austin Turner, defensive linemen Lamarius Jackson and Myles Ross and defensive back Avery Thomas.
Wetumpka head coach Tim Perry, meanwhile, his squad will be in for a fight tonight. He said this year’s Opelika team has considerable speed on defense, and on offense the Bulldogs are efficient across the board.
Perry also lauded Opelika running back Eric Watts, who Perry knows the Indians will have to slow down in order to have a shot.
“He is an incredible player,” Perry said. “He has the experience and he really understands the offense plus being a talented young man, we have to do the best we can to limit the number of big plays he makes and contain him as best as we can. He presents a challenge.”
Given Opelika’s past games against Wetumpka, Speakman stressed limiting explosive plays as a defense and not getting distracted with the various motions the Wetumpka offenses uses. He also stressed that turnovers and mistakes in special teams often make the difference in playoff games, which will be doubly important against a Wetumpka team that doesn’t go down easily.
Speakman said he was cognizant of his players potentially sleepwalking through a week against a familiar opponent but added the team has impressed him in its preparation for Wetumpka. The Bulldogs are used to their matchups with the Indians having big implications, but none have ever been bigger than tonight’s showdown.
“We’ve had good practices all year, and a lot of that has to do with our older kids. These kids know what this is about. They’ve been in the third round and the fourth round the last two years, so they know kind of the recipe for success once you get in the playoffs,” Speakman said. “If we can come out with a win then obviously you’re advancing in the playoffs — and that’s always huge for you — and just the fact that these kids could be mature enough to stay focused on somebody that you didn’t really think you were going to end up playing.”
