Opelika takes on familiar foe to open playoff run

Over the last four years, the Opelika Bulldogs battled with Wetumpka in four games that were all decided by two points or less. Region changes meant Opelika didn’t face the Indians in the regular season, but the Bulldogs will have to beat their former region foe in order to advance in the playoffs.

Opelika (7-2, 7-0) begins the Class 6A postseason with a real challenge tonight when it hosts Wetumpka (5-5, 4-2). The Bulldogs enter the playoffs as a one seed riding a four-game winning streak, while the Indians squeaked into the playoffs by winning two of their last three region games.

The Bulldogs enter the postseason riding high after a strong close to the regular season followed with a bye week last week. The chance to regroup and heal up just before the postseason has worked out well in the past — Opelika reached the state semifinals in 2019 and the quarterfinals in 2018 — and head coach Erik Speakman is hopeful that will again be the case this season.

Speakman was also pleased with the progress this year’s squad has made. After starting the season with a loss to Auburn High, the Bulldogs bounced back and won seven of their next eight games to establish themselves as a 6A state title contender once again.