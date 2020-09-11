Opelika takes on region foe Eufaula on road

The Opelika Bulldogs shook off a season-opening loss to Auburn High with a resounding victory last week. Now, the Bulldogs have a winning streak on their minds as they travel for their first region game on the road in 2020.
Opelika (1-1, 1-0) will face an important region opponent on the road tonight when it takes on Eufaula (2-1, 0-1). The game between the Bulldogs and the Tigers stands as their first meeting since 1995 and the two teams’ first-ever matchup as region rivals.
The Bulldogs enter tonight’s matchup after a commanding 42-6 victory over Sidney Lanier last Friday to open region action. Opelika head coach Erik Speakman was pleased with the team’s response after the season-opening loss to Auburn, and the Bulldogs’ performance against the Poets has him hopeful even better things are coming soon.
“I thought we played with a lot better energy and effort than we did the previous week against Auburn,” Speakman said. “The kids seemed to have more fun and be more relaxed with all the current situation that we're in over here. They seem to just have more fun and be a little bit looser. That reflected in how we played.”
Speakman was particularly impressed with the Opelika defensive effort led by senior defensive end Tre’Von Moore, who racked up 10 tackles and four sacks in last week’s victory. The Bulldogs’ defense was relentless against Sidney Lanier, and their ability to shut down the Poets’ offense and in turn give the Opelika offense excellent field position helped the Bulldogs completely take the game over before halftime.
Opelika running back Eric Watts bounced back with a four-touchdown game that featured only 103 rushing yards, again a result of the Bulldogs’ defense helping the team win the field-position battle.
“The other night (the field position) was huge because we were able to jump on them 21-0 pretty quick and then had a pick-six in the second quarter that made it 28-0,” Speakman said. “Just having really good field position and not having to drive the length of the field is big because obviously the further you have to go the more opportunity you have to make mistakes along the way. It was good for the defense to create the field position for the offense and make it a little bit easier on them to put points on the board.”
Watts, Moore and the rest of the Bulldogs will look to keep their excellent play up tonight in a game that promises to have major implications on Region 2-6A’s final standings.
Opelika will face a Eufaula team that took a 25-10 loss to Lee-Montgomery last Thursday but pulled one of the big upsets of the season by beating Central-Phenix City 38-36 the week before that.
Speakman explained the Tigers like to blitz frequently — quite a statement from a blitz-happy coach like Speakman — and he praised their play throughout the defense. The Tigers also don’t lack for talent on the offensive skill positions, and Speakman pointed to Eufaula quarterback Hess Horne, running backs Devin Fuller and Jay Lewis and wide receivers Jayjuan Townsend and Rodarius Thomas as players the Bulldogs have to stop.
Speakman said one of Opelika’s main objectives is to not allow Horne to create big passing plays, which he did against the Red Devils two weeks ago to the tune of 302 yards and three touchdowns. On the other side, Speakman called for his offense to establish the run and to make the most of any explosive-play opportunities with quarterbacks Malik Finley, JT McArdle and Jackson Bates.
When the new regions were announced, it seemed evident that Opelika and Eufaula would be two of the teams to beat in 2-6A. Now, the Bulldogs get their chance to jump in front of the Tigers in pursuit of their second straight region title.
“Going down there on the road and winning would be big. Any road game you can go win is big for your program,” Speakman said. “Looking at the region standings, that would make us 2-0 against one of the favorites to win the region. I would put us, Lee, Eufaula, and Park Crossing in there as well as probably the four people would look and say, 'Those would be the ones to possibly win it.'
“To go ahead and try to beat Eufaula, if we could pull that off that obviously puts us a game ahead of them.”
