 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opelika teams drop close losses to Eufaula
0 comments
Prep Basketball

Opelika teams drop close losses to Eufaula

{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn vs Opelika - Basketball - 1.5.21

Opelika's Ja'keith Carr (2) shoots against Auburn High's Chandler Alexander (11) on Jan. 5 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

The Opelika boys and girls basketball teams dropped a pair of close losses to visiting Eufaula on Tuesday night at home.

Ja’Keith Carr led the Opelika boys team with 21 points, but the Bulldogs lost by just one score at 68-66.

The girls team lost 55-51, in a tight two-possession game.

Both teams will return to action Friday playing at Russell County.

In Tuesday’s boys game, Jayden Cooper was Opelika’s top scorer behind Keith, scoring nine points.

Brandon Howard added another eight points.

Opelika fell to 2-2 in Area 4-6A, and to 3-7 on the season.

On the girls side, Kaitlyn Bryant led the team with 16 points.

Ladajah Hughley added another 13 points behind Bryant’s team-high. Ashanti Thomas scored another 10 points.

The girls moved to 2-2 in Area 4-6A as well, and to 7-8 on the season.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert