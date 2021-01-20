Opelika teams drop close losses to Eufaula

The Opelika boys and girls basketball teams dropped a pair of close losses to visiting Eufaula on Tuesday night at home.

Ja’Keith Carr led the Opelika boys team with 21 points, but the Bulldogs lost by just one score at 68-66.

The girls team lost 55-51, in a tight two-possession game.

Both teams will return to action Friday playing at Russell County.

In Tuesday’s boys game, Jayden Cooper was Opelika’s top scorer behind Keith, scoring nine points.

Brandon Howard added another eight points.

Opelika fell to 2-2 in Area 4-6A, and to 3-7 on the season.

On the girls side, Kaitlyn Bryant led the team with 16 points.

Ladajah Hughley added another 13 points behind Bryant’s team-high. Ashanti Thomas scored another 10 points.

The girls moved to 2-2 in Area 4-6A as well, and to 7-8 on the season.

