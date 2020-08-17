Opelika to provide free football broadcasts for fans

Opelika football fans who won't be able to attend the Bulldogs' games this fall are in luck.
Opelika High School announced on Monday that it has partnered with The Orthopaedic Clinic to broadcast Opelika football games at no charge to fans. In order to view the games through the NFHS Network, fans will need to set up a free account at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/.
Once the account has been set up, viewing for all regular-season events will be free. Playoff games, meanwhile, will require a subscription.
“Since we will be limiting attendance in Bulldog Stadium, we feel like it is important to provide the opportunity for all of our fans to be able to watch the football games on Friday night,” Opelika City Schools superintendent Mark Neighbors said in a press release. “We appreciate The Orthopaedic Clinic being the title sponsor of the broadcast.”
The Orthopaedic Clinic has a long-standing relationship with OCS and continues to provide exceptional care to student athletes. Terry Rosenthal, CEO of The Orthopaedic Clinic, added, “We are excited to partner with Opelika High School to provide this opportunity to the fans.”
Last week Opelika announced its plans to reduce attendance at home football games to approximately 30 percent capacity. Spectators at all events will be required to wear a mask and maintain at least six feet social distance from other family groups.
Opelika will open its season Friday on the road at Stanhope Elmore and will play its first home game Sept. 4 against Sidney Lanier. Tickets for all Opelika games will be sold online at https://gofan.co.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!