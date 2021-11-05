Opelika uses big play after big play to down Northridge

What was most impressive about Opelika’s offense though wasn’t the sheer number of points it scored, but the way the skill players seemed to battle to the end of the play each and every time. Breaking tackles seemed like something easy for the Bulldogs on Friday night.

“That’s huge in the playoffs; you gotta have guys that can make plays,” Speakman said. “We talked all summer about our skill guys and they’re finally really coming along. It took us a little while to figure out some puzzle pieces, but I thought about midway through the season, we really started figuring some things out on offense.”

Even the freshmen got in on the offensive fun as Calvin Hughley, who was the go-to running back in the final frame, scored from 4 yards out to finish out the scoring.

“A lot of times they don’t get to play and the further you go in the playoffs, the tighter the games get,” Speakman said. “So that playing time is really valuable when you can get them in a first-round game like this and let them get to play. They work just as hard as everybody else on the team; they just don’t get the accolades that the starters do, so it was fun to watch them get in and play.”

Opelika will host Spanish Fort in the second round next week.